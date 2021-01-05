Fake Foodpanda rider arrested for robbing Karachi residents: police

A man, pretending to be a Foodpanda rider, was arrested for looting Rs15,000 at gunpoint from a resident near Karachi’s Ferozabad Tuesday afternoon.

According to the complainant, the suspect was clad in the food delivery service’s uniform and was carrying a bag with the company’s logo on it.

“I was at a general store near my house when the suspect came and pointed a gun at me. He threatened to shoot if I didn’t give him money,” he told the police. “I got scared and gave him Rs15,000.”

As the suspect was trying to escape, the man shouted and called out for help. Following this, residents in the area gathered and grabbed hold of the impersonator. Hearing the commotion, a police van in the neighbourhood reached the site.

The police said that the suspect has been identified as Abdul Rauf. “He is an experienced street criminal and has been named in 21 cases,” a police officer said.

He confessed his crime during questioning. “Rauf said he used to rob people by pretending to deliver their food,” the officer added. An FIR has been registered.

A pistol and cash have been seized from Rauf. Ferozabad’s senior superintendent of police said that his weapon was not licensed.