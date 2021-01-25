Faisalabad: Six children, two teachers test positive for coronavirus

Six children and two teachers have tested positive for the novel coronavirus in the last 24 hours, according to the Punjab health department.

Those who tested positive include five students and one teacher of Government High School Faisalabad, and one student and one teacher of Government High School Samundri.

The health department said the patients have been asked to quarantine at home.

Pakistan reopened its educational institutes on January 18. Students of classes 9,10, and 11 were called to schools in the first phase. Primary to class 8 and higher educational institutes will reopen on February 1.

Pakistan schools and coronavirus

All educational institutions across the country were closed late February after coronavirus cases spiked. They were reopened in phases starting September 15.

Universities, colleges, and classes IX and X resumed from September 15. The students from classes VI to VIII were called to schools from September 23 and the students enrolled below class VI started from September 30.

To compensate for the lost time, Pakistan’s educational institutions decided to remain open on Saturdays and not winter vacations this year, according to a notification issued by the federal education ministry.

On November 23, after the second wave of coronavirus hit the country, the government announced that all educational institutes in Pakistan will close again from November 26.

Classes were taken online till December 24 and winter vacations started from December 25 and will last till January 10. The government said it will hold a meeting to review the decision to reopen schools on January 4.