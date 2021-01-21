Thursday, January 21, 2021  | 6 Jamadilakhir, 1442
Faisalabad pharmacy employee beaten up for ‘leaking woman’s phone number’

Man denies accusations

SAMAA | - Posted: Jan 21, 2021
SAMAA |
Posted: Jan 21, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago

An employee of a Faisalabad pharmacy was beaten up on Wednesday night by a group of men for allegedly leaking the phone number of a woman customer.

The woman said she visited the store to purchase her medicines, adding that her phone number was written on the medical slip she gave to the employee. After the visit, she received a number of messages and phone calls from different people, including the store employee. She told her siblings and cousins, and they came to the store and beat up the employee.

CCTV footage shows the men thrashing the employee inside the store.

The employee then filed a complaint at the Sargodha Road police station. He said the men took Rs20,000 from his pocket and broke his watch and mobile phone.

He told the police that he didn't leak the woman's phone number. The police are investigating the case.

 
