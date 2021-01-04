Faisalabad man throws acid at labourer for asking for wages

A man was attacked with acid in Faisalabad after he asked his employer for his overdue wages.

The man, Amjad, worked as a labourer in Faisalabad’s Makkuana. He said had worked at a man named Ramzan’s house for three months. “I went to him to get my wages and he told me to come back in an hour. When I went back after an hour he threw acid at me,” he said.

Amjad suffered burns on his arms, legs and face. According to doctors, he was burned on 50% of his body. He is now out of danger.

The police arrested the man and his son and have lodged a case.

Officer Munib Ahmed confirmed the arrest and said raids are being conducted to arrest others involved.