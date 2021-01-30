Saturday, January 30, 2021  | 15 Jamadilakhir, 1442
Faisalabad man beats wife for ‘giving birth to a girl’

He has been accused of killing his brother-in-law

Faisalabad

A man in Faisalabad has been accused of beating his wife and murdering his brother-in-law in Green Town.

The police have registered a case against the suspect.

The woman had approached a family court in Faisalabad last week seeking separation from her husband. She said that he had started hitting her more frequently after she gave birth to a girl.

He came to the woman’s house and attacked her again. The woman’s brother, Ghulam Farid, tried to stop him but the suspect shot him dead.

The police are conducting raids to arrest the suspect.

Domestic violence in Pakistan

If you or anyone you know are survivors of domestic violence, then you can contact the following organisations.

  • Ministry of Human Rights-1099 (You can even download its app Helpline 1099)
  • Madadgar-1098
  • Punjab Women’s Toll-Free Helpline-1043
  • Rozan counselling helpline-03041111741
  • Dastak Foundation-03334161610
  • Bedari-03005251717

 
faisalabad, domestic violence, violence against women
 

