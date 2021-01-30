Faisalabad man beats wife for ‘giving birth to a girl’

A man in Faisalabad has been accused of beating his wife and murdering his brother-in-law in Green Town.

The police have registered a case against the suspect.

The woman had approached a family court in Faisalabad last week seeking separation from her husband. She said that he had started hitting her more frequently after she gave birth to a girl.

He came to the woman’s house and attacked her again. The woman’s brother, Ghulam Farid, tried to stop him but the suspect shot him dead.

The police are conducting raids to arrest the suspect.

Domestic violence in Pakistan

If you or anyone you know are survivors of domestic violence, then you can contact the following organisations.