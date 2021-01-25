Faisalabad: Former nazim arrested for beating, torturing 13-year-old domestic worker

A former Faisalabad nazim has been arrested on charges of beating his 13-year-old domestic worker with a stick for breaking plates while washing them.

The Batala Colony police registered an FIR against Usman Manjh and his wife Asma Usman for torturing their child maid.

The child ran away from their house in Peoples Colony on January 24 morning after her employers beat her with a stick the night before. She was then taken into custody by the Child Protection Bureau.

There were torture marks on the child’s hands, wrists, face, and legs, according to the FIR. The child claimed the couple had been torturing her for six months, adding that they paid her Rs5,000 per month.

Rubina Iqbal, an officer of the Child Protection Bureau, has filed the FIR.

The couple has been booked under sections 328-A (cruelty to child) and 337L (punishment for other hurt) of the Pakistan Penal Code and Section 34 (unauthorised custody) of the Punjab Destitute and Neglected Children Act, 2004.

People convicted under these sections can be sentenced to up to three years in jail and a fine of Rs25,000 to Rs50,000 can be imposed on them.