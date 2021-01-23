Fact-check: Pakistan has not licensed any ‘cure’ for COVID-19

The Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan has issued an advisory, warning people about a medicine that “completely cures” COVID-19 and is licensed too.

All of these claims circulating on social media are false, according to the regulator.

“There’s a probability that during the coronavirus pandemic someone would market their products (vitamins, minerals, etc) as cures for the virus,” read the DRAP notice shared on Facebook.

While health products such as vitamins or minerals can be used as supplements with medicines but apart from vaccines, no other drug has been registered, it said.

DRAP told users to be cautious and report such claims to it. Below are contact numbers for DRAP offices: