Saturday, January 23, 2021  | 8 Jamadilakhir, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Health

Fact-check: Pakistan has not licensed any ‘cure’ for COVID-19

DRAP says no drugs except vaccines have recently been licensed

SAMAA | - Posted: Jan 23, 2021 | Last Updated: 54 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jan 23, 2021 | Last Updated: 54 mins ago
Fact-check: Pakistan has not licensed any ‘cure’ for COVID-19
Listen
The Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan has issued an advisory, warning people about a medicine that "completely cures" COVID-19 and is licensed too. All of these claims circulating on social media are false, according to the regulator. "There's a probability that during the coronavirus pandemic someone would market their products (vitamins, minerals, etc) as cures for the virus," read the DRAP notice shared on Facebook. While health products such as vitamins or minerals can be used as supplements with medicines but apart from vaccines, no other drug has been registered, it said. DRAP told users to be cautious and report such claims to it. Below are contact numbers for DRAP offices: Islambad Head office: 0092-51-9107416, 0800-03727Karachi: 021-34390712/13Peshawar: 091-9211749/12484Lahore: 042-99203335Quetta: 081-2443926
FaceBook WhatsApp
Coronavirus DRAP fact check

The Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan has issued an advisory, warning people about a medicine that “completely cures” COVID-19 and is licensed too.

All of these claims circulating on social media are false, according to the regulator.

“There’s a probability that during the coronavirus pandemic someone would market their products (vitamins, minerals, etc) as cures for the virus,” read the DRAP notice shared on Facebook.

While health products such as vitamins or minerals can be used as supplements with medicines but apart from vaccines, no other drug has been registered, it said.

DRAP told users to be cautious and report such claims to it. Below are contact numbers for DRAP offices:

  • Islambad Head office: 0092-51-9107416, 0800-03727
  • Karachi: 021-34390712/13
  • Peshawar: 091-9211749/12484
  • Lahore: 042-99203335
  • Quetta: 081-2443926

 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
 
 
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Karachi temperatures to drop in upcoming week
Karachi temperatures to drop in upcoming week
COVID-19 vaccine updates in Pakistan and around the world
COVID-19 vaccine updates in Pakistan and around the world
Filthy rich: A Karachi sewer operation for a sick city
Filthy rich: A Karachi sewer operation for a sick city
Traffic plan for JUI-F's anti-Israel march in Karachi
Traffic plan for JUI-F’s anti-Israel march in Karachi
NADRA to issue succession certificates in two weeks
NADRA to issue succession certificates in two weeks
Watch: Rana Sanaullah makes a roaring entry to Lahore court
Watch: Rana Sanaullah makes a roaring entry to Lahore court
New cold wave entering Karachi this week: Met dept
New cold wave entering Karachi this week: Met dept
Don't take admissions in unauthorised two-year bachelor's programmes: HEC
Don’t take admissions in unauthorised two-year bachelor’s programmes: HEC
Sindh CM orders traffic management as Karachi to host AMAN-21
Sindh CM orders traffic management as Karachi to host AMAN-21
Pakistan's auto policy to focus on production of ‘cheap’ cars
Pakistan’s auto policy to focus on production of ‘cheap’ cars
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.