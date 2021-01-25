Extortion, motorcycle theft, kidnappings rose in Sindh in 2020

Extortion, motorcycle theft and kidnappings rose in Sindh in 2020 while targeted killings fell.

Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah chaired a meeting of the Sindh apex committee on Monday in which he was given a briefing on crime and law and order in the province in the past few years.

Crime

The Karachi additional IG, Ghulam Nabi Memon, told the meeting that there were 51 terrorist attacks on law enforcers in the province in 2013, which went down to two in 2014. That number rose to seven in 2015 and 34 in 2016.

In 2017 there were no attacks and in 2018 there were four attacks. Nine attacks occurred in 2019.

From 2013 to 2019 there were 2,789 killings related to heroin and 506 in 2020. There were 509 targeted killings from 2013 to 2019 and just eight in 2020.

From 2013 to 2020, there were 533 cases of extortion reported in Sindh, with 154 cases being reported in 2020.

Reports of mobile snatchings have increased as 19,468 incidents were reported in 2019 and 21,118 in 2020 but the AIG has claimed that the number has decreased. He said there were more incidents previously but they were not reported to the police. Now people register FIRs for mobile snatching cases, he said.

Memon said that there were cases of motorbike snatching increased in 2020, with 1,780 cases being reported in 2019 and 2,372 in 2020. Bike theft increased as well with 27,838 incidents being reported in 2019 and 33,924 in 2020.

Terrorism

The additional chief secretary told participants of the meeting that 30 terrorists were sentenced to death by military courts, while 108 were sentenced to death by anti-terrorism courts.

There are currently 16 appeals pending before military courts and 102 before anti-terrorism courts.

Sindh IG Mushtaq Mahar said that a single terrorist incident occurred in Sindh in 2020. There were 12 targeted killings in 2019 and eight in 2020.

In 2019 there were 1,539 murders in the province and in 2020 there were 1,525.

Kidnappings rose sharply in 2020 with 72 being reported in 2019 and 207 cases being reported in 2020.

He also briefed officials on the successes and failures of the police during the year. One such failure was the stock exchange attack.