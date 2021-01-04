Explosion reported near construction site in Sibbi

An explosion was reported at a nullah near a construction site in Balochistan’s Sibbi, the police said on Monday.

According to initial reports, no deaths or injuries were reported.

“The explosion took place near an excavator used at the site, damaging it in the blast,” a police officer said.

Following the incident, police and personnel of the Levies force reached the site and cordoned it off. They have begun investigations and the bomb disposal squad has been called in as well.