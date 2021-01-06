Wednesday, January 6, 2021  | 21 Jamadilawal, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Health

EU regulator approves Moderna coronavirus vaccine

It is the second vaccine to get clearance after Pfizer's

SAMAA | - Posted: Jan 6, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jan 6, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
EU regulator approves Moderna coronavirus vaccine

Photo: AFP

Listen
The European Medicines Agency said on Wednesday that it had given the green light for US firm Moderna's coronavirus vaccine, the second jab for the disease to be cleared for use in the EU. "EMA has recommended granting a conditional marketing authorisation for Covid-19 Vaccine Moderna to prevent coronavirus disease 2019 in people from 18 years of age," the Amsterdam-based regulator said in a statement. The EU's drug regulator met for the second time this week on Wednesday to discuss whether to authorise Moderna's coronavirus jab as criticism mounts of the bloc's slow vaccine rollout. The approval of a second vaccine after Pfizer-BioNTech's got the green light in December would be a shot in the arm for Europe, which is lagging behind the United States, Britain and Israel. The Amsterdam-based European Medicines Agency brought forward an initial meeting on Moderna's vaccine to Monday but it proved inconclusive, with the EMA calling for more information. The agency said Tuesday that "our experts are working hard to clarify all outstanding issues with the company". European Council chief Charles Michel said on Tuesday that the bloc could authorise its second vaccine "in the coming hours", adding that leaders would hold a virtual summit on the health crisis later this month. Michel said that delivering vaccines to the EU's almost 450 million people was a "gigantic challenge". But he insisted that "alongside member states, the European Commission is working night and day to make sure we can increase the number of vaccines available" --while "respecting the independence of the medicines agency". National capitals have however been pressuring the EMA to issue a green light for the shot from US-based Moderna as other advanced nations such as Britain, the US and Israel press ahead. The Pfizer-BioNTech product, developed in Germany, is the only vaccine currently authorised for use in the European Union since its fast-track authorisation by the EMA on December 21. The United States uses it alongside the Moderna vaccine, while Britain as of Monday also started using one by UK pharmaceuticals giant, AstraZeneca. The EU began vaccinations on December 27 but the pace has been slow, with the Netherlands on Wednesday becoming the final country in the bloc to start an inoculation programme.
FaceBook WhatsApp
Coronavirus eu Moderna vaccines

The European Medicines Agency said on Wednesday that it had given the green light for US firm Moderna’s coronavirus vaccine, the second jab for the disease to be cleared for use in the EU.

“EMA has recommended granting a conditional marketing authorisation for Covid-19 Vaccine Moderna to prevent coronavirus disease 2019 in people from 18 years of age,” the Amsterdam-based regulator said in a statement.

The EU’s drug regulator met for the second time this week on Wednesday to discuss whether to authorise Moderna’s coronavirus jab as criticism mounts of the bloc’s slow vaccine rollout.

The approval of a second vaccine after Pfizer-BioNTech’s got the green light in December would be a shot in the arm for Europe, which is lagging behind the United States, Britain and Israel.

The Amsterdam-based European Medicines Agency brought forward an initial meeting on Moderna’s vaccine to Monday but it proved inconclusive, with the EMA calling for more information.

The agency said Tuesday that “our experts are working hard to clarify all outstanding issues with the company”.

European Council chief Charles Michel said on Tuesday that the bloc could authorise its second vaccine “in the coming hours”, adding that leaders would hold a virtual summit on the health crisis later this month.

Michel said that delivering vaccines to the EU’s almost 450 million people was a “gigantic challenge”.

But he insisted that “alongside member states, the European Commission is working night and day to make sure we can increase the number of vaccines available” –while “respecting the independence of the medicines agency”.

National capitals have however been pressuring the EMA to issue a green light for the shot from US-based Moderna as other advanced nations such as Britain, the US and Israel press ahead.

The Pfizer-BioNTech product, developed in Germany, is the only vaccine currently authorised for use in the European Union since its fast-track authorisation by the EMA on December 21.

The United States uses it alongside the Moderna vaccine, while Britain as of Monday also started using one by UK pharmaceuticals giant, AstraZeneca.

The EU began vaccinations on December 27 but the pace has been slow, with the Netherlands on Wednesday becoming the final country in the bloc to start an inoculation programme.

 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
 
 
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
United Motors' new 1000cc hatchback Alpha to debut in Lahore
United Motors’ new 1000cc hatchback Alpha to debut in Lahore
Switzerland reports first death after Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine shot
Switzerland reports first death after Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine shot
NYE: Karachi restaurants, business centres to close at 5pm
NYE: Karachi restaurants, business centres to close at 5pm
Karachi records its lowest temperature in 10 years
Karachi records its lowest temperature in 10 years
Karachi traffic updates: Protesters block roads across the city
Karachi traffic updates: Protesters block roads across the city
Demolish Karachi’s Royal Park Residency in 30 days, rules SC
Demolish Karachi’s Royal Park Residency in 30 days, rules SC
Pakistan's March exams to be held in May/June: Shafqat Mahmood
Pakistan’s March exams to be held in May/June: Shafqat Mahmood
Sindh increases total marks for matric board exams to 1,100
Sindh increases total marks for matric board exams to 1,100
Pakistan's schools reopening from January 18, universities from Feb 1
Pakistan’s schools reopening from January 18, universities from Feb 1
Karachi to get colder in January
Karachi to get colder in January
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.