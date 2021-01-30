Saturday, January 30, 2021  | 15 Jamadilakhir, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

Eight Afghan security personnel killed in Taliban attack

Five soldiers wounded

SAMAA | - Posted: Jan 30, 2021 | Last Updated: 4 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jan 30, 2021 | Last Updated: 4 hours ago
Eight Afghan security personnel killed in Taliban attack

Photo: AFP

Listen
A suicide bomber drove a vehicle loaded with explosives into a base for Afghan defence forces in the country's east on Saturday, killing at least eight security personnel in an attack claimed by the Taliban. The pre-dawn assault took place in the restive province of Nangarhar where the Taliban have claimed several deadly assaults targeting government forces. It came two days after the Pentagon said the Taliban were not living up to promises made in a deal signed with Washington last year, including reducing violence and cutting ties with Al-Qaeda. The eight were killed when the bomber hit the base with a Humvee, the office of Nangarhar's governor said in a statement. The deputy head of Nangarhar provincial council, Ajmal Omar, confirmed the attack but put the number of dead soldiers at 15 with five wounded. Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said his group had carried out the attack. The governor's office said security forces had seized another vehicle loaded with explosives near the city of Jalalabad, the capital of Nangarhar. Nangarhar province has seen several recent deadly attacks carried out by the Islamic State.  Separately, two roadside bombs exploded in Kabul on Saturday but there were no casualties, police said. Violence has surged across Afghanistan even as the Taliban and government engage in peace talks that began in September. The discussions have so far failed to make any major breakthrough. The new Biden administration in the United States has accused the Taliban of not reducing violence despite signing a deal with Washington last year that stipulated the group do so. That agreement required the Taliban halt attacks on US forces, sharply decrease violence and advance peace talks with the government in Kabul. In return, the United States would steadily reduce its troop levels in the country, and remove all forces by May 2021. But on Thursday the Pentagon said, "the Taliban are not meeting their commitments to reduce violence, and to renounce their ties to Al-Qaeda". The Biden administration is now reviewing the deal, which the previous Trump government signed with the insurgents in the Qatari capital in February 2020.
FaceBook WhatsApp
Afghanistan taliban attack

A suicide bomber drove a vehicle loaded with explosives into a base for Afghan defence forces in the country’s east on Saturday, killing at least eight security personnel in an attack claimed by the Taliban.

The pre-dawn assault took place in the restive province of Nangarhar where the Taliban have claimed several deadly assaults targeting government forces.

It came two days after the Pentagon said the Taliban were not living up to promises made in a deal signed with Washington last year, including reducing violence and cutting ties with Al-Qaeda.

The eight were killed when the bomber hit the base with a Humvee, the office of Nangarhar’s governor said in a statement.

The deputy head of Nangarhar provincial council, Ajmal Omar, confirmed the attack but put the number of dead soldiers at 15 with five wounded.

Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said his group had carried out the attack.

The governor’s office said security forces had seized another vehicle loaded with explosives near the city of Jalalabad, the capital of Nangarhar.

Nangarhar province has seen several recent deadly attacks carried out by the Islamic State. 

Separately, two roadside bombs exploded in Kabul on Saturday but there were no casualties, police said.

Violence has surged across Afghanistan even as the Taliban and government engage in peace talks that began in September. The discussions have so far failed to make any major breakthrough.

The new Biden administration in the United States has accused the Taliban of not reducing violence despite signing a deal with Washington last year that stipulated the group do so.

That agreement required the Taliban halt attacks on US forces, sharply decrease violence and advance peace talks with the government in Kabul.

In return, the United States would steadily reduce its troop levels in the country, and remove all forces by May 2021.

But on Thursday the Pentagon said, “the Taliban are not meeting their commitments to reduce violence, and to renounce their ties to Al-Qaeda”.

The Biden administration is now reviewing the deal, which the previous Trump government signed with the insurgents in the Qatari capital in February 2020.

 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
 
 
taliban, afghan personnel, afghan army, kabul attack,
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Demolitions start for Karachi’s Malir Expressway, poor goths go first
Demolitions start for Karachi’s Malir Expressway, poor goths go first
Lahore administration demolishes part of Khokhar Palace
Lahore administration demolishes part of Khokhar Palace
Founder of modern Lahore's great-great-granddaughter becomes US senator
Founder of modern Lahore’s great-great-granddaughter becomes US senator
Pak Suzuki fails to deliver Cultus, Swift over supply issues
Pak Suzuki fails to deliver Cultus, Swift over supply issues
COVID-19 vaccine updates in Pakistan and around the world
COVID-19 vaccine updates in Pakistan and around the world
Sindh govt to demolish Hawke's Bay huts for beach project
Sindh govt to demolish Hawke’s Bay huts for beach project
Pakistani builder making 'exact' copy of Paris in Gujranwala
Pakistani builder making ‘exact’ copy of Paris in Gujranwala
Karachi residents challenge the construction of Aero Iconic Tower
Karachi residents challenge the construction of Aero Iconic Tower
KFC employees, Foodpanda riders clash in Rawalpindi
KFC employees, Foodpanda riders clash in Rawalpindi
Islamabad court dismisses petition seeking online exams at NUML
Islamabad court dismisses petition seeking online exams at NUML
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.