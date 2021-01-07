ECP rejects Punjab govt’s request to postpone LG elections

The Election Commission of Pakistan has rejected the Punjab government’s request to postpone local body elections in the province.

It has summoned the date for the elections within 15 days. It also expressed its displeasure with the delay in the scrutiny of the foreign funding case.

Chief Election Commissioner Sikander Sultan Raja chaired a meeting on Wednesday in which the Punjab government’s request to postpone the elections due to the coronavirus was presented and rejected.

Reprimanding the local government secretary, the ECP said it seems the provincial government is not serious about the elections. National and provincial assembly elections are being held while following coronavirus SOPs, it noted.

The Commission said as per the law, the government must inform it of the date for the elections within 15 days.

The ECP expressed its displeasure at the scrutiny committee formed for the foreign funding case investigation for not completing its work. It has instructed the committee to work three days a week on the case so that it is finished quickly.

The next meeting on the foreign funding case and the local government election will be held in 15 days.