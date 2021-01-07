Thursday, January 7, 2021  | 22 Jamadilawal, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

ECP rejects Punjab govt’s request to postpone LG elections

Govt to submit election date in 15 days

SAMAA | - Posted: Jan 7, 2021 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jan 7, 2021 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
ECP rejects Punjab govt’s request to postpone LG elections

Photo: File

Listen
The Election Commission of Pakistan has rejected the Punjab government’s request to postpone local body elections in the province. It has summoned the date for the elections within 15 days. It also expressed its displeasure with the delay in the scrutiny of the foreign funding case. Chief Election Commissioner Sikander Sultan Raja chaired a meeting on Wednesday in which the Punjab government’s request to postpone the elections due to the coronavirus was presented and rejected. Reprimanding the local government secretary, the ECP said it seems the provincial government is not serious about the elections. National and provincial assembly elections are being held while following coronavirus SOPs, it noted. The Commission said as per the law, the government must inform it of the date for the elections within 15 days. The ECP expressed its displeasure at the scrutiny committee formed for the foreign funding case investigation for not completing its work. It has instructed the committee to work three days a week on the case so that it is finished quickly. The next meeting on the foreign funding case and the local government election will be held in 15 days.
FaceBook WhatsApp
ECP Punjab

The Election Commission of Pakistan has rejected the Punjab government’s request to postpone local body elections in the province.

It has summoned the date for the elections within 15 days. It also expressed its displeasure with the delay in the scrutiny of the foreign funding case.

Chief Election Commissioner Sikander Sultan Raja chaired a meeting on Wednesday in which the Punjab government’s request to postpone the elections due to the coronavirus was presented and rejected.

Reprimanding the local government secretary, the ECP said it seems the provincial government is not serious about the elections. National and provincial assembly elections are being held while following coronavirus SOPs, it noted.

The Commission said as per the law, the government must inform it of the date for the elections within 15 days.

The ECP expressed its displeasure at the scrutiny committee formed for the foreign funding case investigation for not completing its work. It has instructed the committee to work three days a week on the case so that it is finished quickly.

The next meeting on the foreign funding case and the local government election will be held in 15 days.

 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
 
 
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
United Motors' new 1000cc hatchback Alpha to debut in Lahore
United Motors’ new 1000cc hatchback Alpha to debut in Lahore
Karachi traffic updates: Protesters block roads across the city
Karachi traffic updates: Protesters block roads across the city
Karachi records its lowest temperature in 10 years
Karachi records its lowest temperature in 10 years
Pakistan's March exams to be held in May/June: Shafqat Mahmood
Pakistan’s March exams to be held in May/June: Shafqat Mahmood
Pakistan's schools reopening from January 18, universities from Feb 1
Pakistan’s schools reopening from January 18, universities from Feb 1
Sindh increases total marks for matric board exams to 1,100
Sindh increases total marks for matric board exams to 1,100
Karachi to get colder in January
Karachi to get colder in January
COVID-19 vaccine updates in Pakistan and around the world
COVID-19 vaccine updates in Pakistan and around the world
10 labourers kidnapped, executed near Machh coal mine
10 labourers kidnapped, executed near Machh coal mine
Karachi car rams into tree, breaks in half
Karachi car rams into tree, breaks in half
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.