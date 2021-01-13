Wednesday, January 13, 2021  | 28 Jamadilawal, 1442
HOME > News

Don’t illegally export falcons: Islamabad court

Foreign secretary given one week to submit report

SAMAA | - Posted: Jan 13, 2021 | Last Updated: 51 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jan 13, 2021 | Last Updated: 51 mins ago
Don’t illegally export falcons: Islamabad court

Photo: AFP

Listen
The Islamabad High Court has given one week to the foreign secretary to submit his report in the falcon poaching case. Falcons should not be exported in violation of the law, the court said. The foreign secretary was asked to submit his report today (Wednesday) but failed to do so. The deputy attorney general asked for another week to submit his report and the court allowed it. On January 1, a 10-year-old boy approached the Islamabad High Court seeking a ban on the hunting of falcons and other precious birds in the country. Hunting should be banned, said Ahmed Hassan in his petition. “No one should be allowed to hunt them.” Falcons are often used by wealthy hunting parties from the Gulf who travel to Pakistan’s southwestern Balochistan province every winter to catch and kill houbara bustards. An earlier ban on the sport was overturned by Pakistan’s top court. Two hundred rare falcons were reportedly exported to Qatar from Pakistan earlier this year on special permission. Wildlife traffickers too catch falcons in the mountainous north, and often sell them for profit in the Gulf region, where hunting with the birds is a sport.
