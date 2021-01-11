Does Daesh have an ideological support base in Pakistan?

The Islamic State or Daesh recently claimed responsibility for killing 10 Hazara coalminers in Balochistan’s Machh area. The attack put the group back in the spotlight.

Journalists, security analysts and commentators were seen discussing the militant group on TV talk shows in Pakistan. Even, Prime Minister Imran Khan admitted that the outlawed Lashkar-e-Jhangvi had merged with Daesh in Balochistan and it was responsible for the Machh attack.

The prime minister said there were only 35 to 40 people working for Daesh in the country.

The question is should a group which only has a few dozen militants be taken seriously?

Amir Rana, the director of Pak Institute for Peace Studies, believes the militant group has an “ideological support base” in Pakistan.

“In my view, the number doesn’t matter,” Rana said, while speaking at a webinar hosted by the Islamabad Policy Institute. “The mentality and the ideological support base which is available here in Pakistan for Daesh, this is the real threat.”

The group should be considered a very serious threat, he said, adding that the group carried out high-profile attacks in Pakistan through its sleeper cells comprising four to five people.

SAMAA Digital has previously reported that fighters from several sectarian militant organizations, including Lashkar-e-Jhangvi, Jaish-ul-Islam and Jandullah, had announced their support for Daesh in Pakistan. The group’s footprint was found in several areas of Balochistan, including Quetta, Mastung, Kalat, Khuzdar, Lasbela, Bolan and Dera Murad Jamali.

Most of the militants who call themselves a part of Daesh in Pakistan already had a background or past with sectarian militant organizations, according to Rana.

“When they change the hat or the name, this is like a franchise and they become the franchise of the regional or global terrorist organizations,” Rana said. It makes militant groups “eligible” to receive training and financial resources, according to the analyst.

“Specially, the Daesh Khurasan is the beneficiary of Daesh international and there is evidence that they receive financial support from Daesh,” he said.

In 2018, Daesh announced its separate arm for Pakistan. But Rana believes it is not an independent group and is heavily reliant on Daesh Khurasan in Afghanistan.

He said the militant group is not as big a threat as the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan once was.

“Our threat perception should be accurate,” he explained. “In my opinion, Daesh is a threat but it is not a bigger threat than the TTP.”

Professor Shehryar, another expert on militant groups in the region, said that Daesh has a standard operating procedure for recruitment.

“If we see the past of Daesh in Syria and Africa, we see a common thing that the existing organizations joined Daesh,” he said. “Like in Africa, Al-Shabab joined Daesh and in Syria, many people from Jabhat-ul-Nusrah and people from other organizations joined Daesh.”

In Pakistan, Shehryar said, Lashkar-e-Taiba was another group whose fighters joined Daesh. The LeT and Daesh both belong to the Wahabi school of thought, he added.

Many of Daesh’s foot soldiers were once a part of the LeT and such a nexus could pose a bigger threat to Pakistan, especially in Punjab, the expert said.