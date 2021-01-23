Saturday, January 23, 2021  | 8 Jamadilakhir, 1442
Dadu: Two men arrested for forcing underage girl to marry

13-year-old was being married off to a 21-year-old man

SAMAA | - Posted: Jan 23, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
The Dadu police stopped the marriage of an underage girl on Friday and arrested the girl's father. The police stopped a nikkah in Karampur between a 13-year-old girl and a 21-year-old man. The girl was being forced to marry her father’s friend’s son. She is now in the protective custody of the Section B police. Her father and the groom's father have been arrested and a case registered against them under the Sindh Child Marriage Restraint Act. The girl told the police her mother had died seven years earlier and her father had since remarried. He was forcing her to marry his friend's son.
child marriage dadu

