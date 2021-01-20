Covid not the only viral: SAMAA’s top 10 from 2020

SAMAA TV’s audience are a fantastic barometer of public opinion, not just because they never cease to amaze us by clicking on the most unusual of stories but also because they remind us every day that people really just want to get information that helps them live better.



If you see stories on our website, they will have come from a variety of sources. Our biggest feed are our intrepid reporters across Pakistan. Their beepers, tickers, packages provide the bulk of our news stories, which are then shaped by the digital newsroom desks.



After that, we rely on our shows for exclusive stories, analysis and opinion and even, in the case of Qutb Online, advice on religion.



The third type of story you will see on our website comes from the digital team itself, who are scouring the horizon for news that television was unable to cover. We find amazing stories on the Internet and go speak to the people behind them. We also break down topics in multimedia formats like GIFs and videos or animated graphs.



Here is a list of the top 20 stories that received the most hits last year.

1.

Our morning show Naya Din’s producers blew us away with what is undoubtedly the oddest story of the year: Karachi stock exchange attackers’ car seen in TV drama

2.

SAMAA Money reported something that we thought was almost too good to be true, and you, our reader, were also curious about the Rs400,000 electric car introduced in Pakistan for the first time.

3.

Our Islamabad reporter Farah Rabbani brought us an update in a beat that had been making headlines throughout the year: education. Pakistan education ministry proposes shutting down schools from Nov 24

4.

Celebrities come in at a surprising No. 4 slot, with Shamoon Abbasi’s travel snippet hauling in thousands of eyeballs for this story: Shamoon Abbasi posts video of situation at Dubai Airport

5.

Our guide to all things Coronavirus – from statistics to where to buy oxygen cylinders – was our contribution to providing people news they can use. Coronavirus updates: Essential information for Pakistan. Unfortunately, we have to keep updating this story page until everyone is vaccinated…

6.

And much to our surprise, a very simple story on the weather, posted five months ago, was a top Urdu story. But given the monsoon devastation, perhaps this should have been expected.

7.

We learnt that people were paying close attention to the development of Coronavirus from this story that we had to update daily. In fact, when we did not update it, we received emails and comments from irritated readers. This animated graph took on its own shape as we added in government decision-making to help provide the big picture.



8.

Scandals never cease to attract the SAMAA TV reader. But in this story’s case, we are happy to report that swift action was taken. Social media won the day when this man was exposed for groping a woman in a bank.

9.

A shocking video of students being removed from a hostel in Karachi went viral in June. We did some digging to get a sense of the real story.

10.

And perhaps our favourite story is of Ayesha Ghani and her 24 cows. This lovely lady was covered by Naya Din, the morning show here.