Friday, January 1, 2021
COVID-19 vaccine updates in Pakistan and around the world

Timeline of all major vaccine authorisations, research and fact-checks

Posted: Jan 1, 2021 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
This story was last updated at 2:00pm Friday, January 1, 2020. Vaccine name Manufacturer Efficacy Status Authorised in Vaccinations start BNT161b2 Pfizer + BioNTech 95% Trial phase 2/ 3 Belgium, Canada, Chile, Costa Rica, Israel, Jordan, Kuwait, Mexico, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Serbia, Singapore, UK, US UK: Dec 8, 2020 US: Dec 14, 2020 Canada: Dec 15, 2020 Saudi Arabia: Dec 17, 2020 Israel: Dec 20, 2020 Qatar: Dec 22, 2020 Mexico: Dec 24, 2020 Serbia: Dec 24, 2020 Kuwait: Dec 24, 2020 Chile: Dec 24, 2020 LatAm: Dec 24, 2020 EU: Dec 27, 2020 Singapore: Dec 30, 2020 Jordan: Jan/Feb, 2021 mRNA1273 Moderna 94.50% Trial phase 3 US, Canada US: Dec, 2020 Canada: Dec, 2020 Ad5-nCoV CanSino Biologics + The Military Institute of Biology Results not released Trial phase 3 China China: June 25, 2020 (approved for military use) Sputnik V Gamaleya 91.40% Trial phase 3 Russia, Belarus, Argentina, Algeria Russia: Dec 15, 2020 Belarus: Dec 29, 2020 Algeria: Jan 2021 BBIBP-CorV Sinopharm-Beijing 79% China, UAE, Bahrain China: June, July, 2020 (emergency use) UAE: Sept 14, 2020 (emergency use) Dec 9, 2020: full use Bahrain: Dec 13, 2020 ChAdOx1/ AZD1222) Oxford University + AstraZeneca 70% Trial phase 3 UK, Argentina UK: Jan 7, 2021 N/A Sinopharm- Wuhan Not known Trial phase 3 China, UAE N/A CoronaVac Sinovac Biotech More than 50% Trial phase 3 China, Turkey China: October, 2020 Turkey: Mid-Jan, 2021 EpiVacCorona Vector Institute Not known Trial phase 3 Russia N/A The coronavirus pandemic continues to grow with second and third waves reported in many countries. Vaccines are, however, also being rolled out in many places. Rich countries have already secured supplies while poorer countries await their turn. Authorities in Pakistan say we will begin vaccinations in the second quarter of 2021. It is not yet known which vaccine out of the eight approved for emergency or full use will be administered in Pakistan. Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Health Dr Faisal Sultan says the government is in talks with six leading vaccine makers and the vaccinations will begin for high-risk groups in February or March. On December 31, Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry announced that the cabinet committee had decided to buy China's Sinopharm vaccine for COVID-19. Initially, 1.2 million doses will be purchased from Sinopharm, the federal science minister said on Twitter. The vaccine will be given free of charge to frontline workers in the first quarter of 2021. SAMAA Health has compiled all the major updates here: Jan 1, 2020:  Dec 31, 2020: Pakistan decides to import Sinopharm COVID-19 vaccine: Fawad Chaudhry ‘Highly unlikely’ 91-year-old’s death due to COVID-19 jab: Swiss authorities Argentina becomes second country in the world to approve the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine Algeria approves Russian Sputnik V vaccine Dec 30, 2020: Switzerland reports first death after Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine shot China’s Sinopharm says Covid-19 vaccine 79% effective Margaret Keenan, the 91-year-old grandmother who was the world's first patient to receive the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine receives her second dose AstraZeneca/Oxford Covid-19 vaccine approved for use in UK Dec 29, 2020: Belarus starts coronavirus vaccination with Russia’s Sputnik V Dec 27, 2020: EU rolls out COVID-19 vaccine Dec 26, 2020: US doctor with shellfish allergy has reaction to Moderna vaccine Dec 25, 2020: Turkey to start using China’s Covid-19 vaccine after strong results Dec 24, 2020:  Brazilian institute says Chinese vaccine effective but hasn’t published results Dec 23, 2020: Coronavirus vaccine will be available by March: Dr Faisal Sultan Dec 22, 2020: Man approaches court to stop government from procuring coronavirus vaccine Dec 22, 2020: Biden receives Covid-19 vaccine live on TV Dec 19: Swiss authorise Pfizer/BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine Dec 18, 2020:  Sindh prepares for COVID-19 vaccine administration as cases cross 200,000 Dec 18, 2020: China gears up for mass COVID-19 vaccine production Dec 17, 2020: Twitter cracks down on false posts about Covid vaccines Dec 17, 2020: EU Covid-19 vaccinations to start December 27 Dec 17, 2020: US health worker has serious allergic reaction to Pfizer vaccine Dec 15, 2020: Sindh asks centre what support it’ll provide for COVID-19 vaccination Dec 15, 2020: Teachers should receive vaccine priority: UNICEF Dec 15, 2020: US begins Covid-19 vaccinations as death toll passes 300,000 Dec 14, 2020: Women aged 35-44 ‘most engaged’ in Pakistan vaccine conversations Dec 13, 2020: Sanofi, GSK Covid vaccine delayed until end of 2021 Dec 12, 2020: Fact-check: The coronavirus vaccine doesn’t change your DNA Dec 12, 2020: US approves Pfizer vaccine as millions of doses begin shipping Dec 9, 2020: UAE registers China’s Sinopharm vaccine, says 86% effective Dec 8, 2020: Canada will get the Pfizer vaccine third week of December Dec 7, 2020: British queen to get coronavirus vaccine soon, countries extend curfews Dec 7, 2020: India’s Serum Institute applies for emergency authorisation of Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine Dec 5, 2020: Bahrain becomes second country to approve Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus vaccine Dec 5, 2020: Moscow starts inoculating vulnerable workers against coronavirus Dec 4, 2020: Govt approaches Gavi to make coronavirus vaccine available in Pakistan Dec 4, 2020: Moderna vaccine gives 3 months immunity, firm plans 100m doses Important Dec 2, 2020: ‘Pakistan to start free coronavirus vaccination in April 2021’  Dec 2, 2020: UK to begin coronavirus vaccinations within days Dec 2, 2020: Japan residents to get free COVID-19 vaccine Dec 1, 2020: Moderna requests US, Europe vaccine approvals after full results Nov 30, 2020: Moderna will request US, Europe for coronavirus vaccine authorisation Nov 27, 2020: Pakistanis join final trials for China-made Covid-19 vaccine Nov 24, 2020: India first priority for AstraZeneca/Oxford vaccine delivery: Serum Institute Nov 23, 2020: US expects to begin Covid vaccinations in early December: official Nov 19, 2020: Becoming a citizen scientist in Pakistan’s COVID-19 vaccine trial Nov 18, 2020: Poorer nations face coronavirus vaccine wait as West stockpiles supply Nov 17, 2020: New COVID-19 vaccine to show results by summer: creator Nov 16, 2020: How the Pfizer vaccine is different from CanSino’s in Pakistan trials Nov 10, 2020: Pakistan PM says COVID-19 vaccine should be accessible to all Vaccine ‘milestone’ hailed as global Covid cases soar Common misconception that vaccine will end the pandemic: health experts Pakistan’s AKU starts enrolling participants for global COVID-19 prevention study Volunteer in Oxford coronavirus vaccine trial dies in Brazil: officials World Bank approves $12b for COVID-19 vaccines Pakistan, will you volunteer for the Chinese coronavirus vaccine trial? Coronavirus vaccine trials start this week in Pakistan: taskforce chairperson Russia coronavirus vaccine ‘passes early trial test’ WHO wants to review Russia’s coronavirus vaccine trials Russia has developed ‘first’ coronavirus vaccine: Putin Coronavirus vaccine clinical trials begin in two weeks in Pakistan Moderna’s coronavirus vaccine stops virus multiplying in monkeys: study Video: When will Pakistan get a coronavirus vaccine?
The coronavirus pandemic continues to grow with second and third waves reported in many countries. Vaccines are, however, also being rolled out in many places. Rich countries have already secured supplies while poorer countries await their turn.

Authorities in Pakistan say we will begin vaccinations in the second quarter of 2021. It is not yet known which vaccine out of the eight approved for emergency or full use will be administered in Pakistan. Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Health Dr Faisal Sultan says the government is in talks with six leading vaccine makers and the vaccinations will begin for high-risk groups in February or March.

On December 31, Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry announced that the cabinet committee had decided to buy China’s Sinopharm vaccine for COVID-19.

Initially, 1.2 million doses will be purchased from Sinopharm, the federal science minister said on Twitter. The vaccine will be given free of charge to frontline workers in the first quarter of 2021.

SAMAA Health has compiled all the major updates here:

 
