COVID-19 vaccine updates in Pakistan and around the world

This story was last updated at 2:00pm Friday, January 1, 2020.

Vaccine name Manufacturer Efficacy Status Authorised in Vaccinations start BNT161b2 Pfizer + BioNTech 95% Trial phase 2/ 3 Belgium, Canada, Chile, Costa Rica, Israel, Jordan, Kuwait, Mexico, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Serbia, Singapore, UK, US UK: Dec 8, 2020

US: Dec 14, 2020 Canada: Dec 15, 2020 Saudi Arabia: Dec 17, 2020

Israel: Dec 20, 2020

Qatar: Dec 22, 2020

Mexico: Dec 24, 2020

Serbia: Dec 24, 2020

Kuwait: Dec 24, 2020

Chile: Dec 24, 2020

LatAm: Dec 24, 2020

EU: Dec 27, 2020

Singapore: Dec 30, 2020

Jordan: Jan/Feb, 2021 mRNA1273 Moderna 94.50% Trial phase 3 US, Canada US: Dec, 2020

Canada: Dec, 2020 Ad5-nCoV CanSino Biologics + The Military Institute of Biology Results not released Trial phase 3 China China: June 25, 2020 (approved for military use) Sputnik V Gamaleya 91.40% Trial phase 3 Russia, Belarus, Argentina, Algeria Russia: Dec 15, 2020

Belarus: Dec 29, 2020

Algeria: Jan 2021 BBIBP-CorV Sinopharm-Beijing 79% China, UAE, Bahrain China: June, July, 2020 (emergency use) UAE: Sept 14, 2020 (emergency use) Dec 9, 2020: full use Bahrain: Dec 13, 2020 ChAdOx1/ AZD1222) Oxford University + AstraZeneca 70% Trial phase 3 UK, Argentina UK: Jan 7, 2021 N/A Sinopharm- Wuhan Not known Trial phase 3 China, UAE N/A CoronaVac Sinovac Biotech More than 50% Trial phase 3 China, Turkey China: October, 2020

Turkey: Mid-Jan, 2021 EpiVacCorona Vector Institute Not known Trial phase 3 Russia N/A

The coronavirus pandemic continues to grow with second and third waves reported in many countries. Vaccines are, however, also being rolled out in many places. Rich countries have already secured supplies while poorer countries await their turn.

Authorities in Pakistan say we will begin vaccinations in the second quarter of 2021. It is not yet known which vaccine out of the eight approved for emergency or full use will be administered in Pakistan. Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Health Dr Faisal Sultan says the government is in talks with six leading vaccine makers and the vaccinations will begin for high-risk groups in February or March.

On December 31, Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry announced that the cabinet committee had decided to buy China’s Sinopharm vaccine for COVID-19.

Initially, 1.2 million doses will be purchased from Sinopharm, the federal science minister said on Twitter. The vaccine will be given free of charge to frontline workers in the first quarter of 2021.

SAMAA Health has compiled all the major updates here: