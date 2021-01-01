COVID-19 vaccine updates in Pakistan and around the world

Timeline of all major vaccine authorisations, research and fact-checks
This story was last updated at 2:00pm Friday, January 1, 2020.
|Vaccine name
|Manufacturer
|Efficacy
|Status
|Authorised in
|Vaccinations start
|BNT161b2
|Pfizer + BioNTech
|95%
|Trial phase 2/ 3
|Belgium, Canada, Chile, Costa Rica, Israel, Jordan, Kuwait, Mexico, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Serbia, Singapore, UK, US
|UK: Dec 8, 2020
US: Dec 14, 2020
|Canada: Dec 15, 2020
|Saudi Arabia: Dec 17, 2020
Israel: Dec 20, 2020
Qatar: Dec 22, 2020
Mexico: Dec 24, 2020
Serbia: Dec 24, 2020
Kuwait: Dec 24, 2020
Chile: Dec 24, 2020
LatAm: Dec 24, 2020
EU: Dec 27, 2020
Singapore: Dec 30, 2020
Jordan: Jan/Feb, 2021
|mRNA1273
|Moderna
|94.50%
|Trial phase 3
|US, Canada
|US: Dec, 2020
Canada: Dec, 2020
|Ad5-nCoV
|CanSino Biologics + The Military Institute of Biology
|Results not released
|Trial phase 3
|China
|China: June 25, 2020 (approved for military use)
|Sputnik V
|Gamaleya
|91.40%
|Trial phase 3
|Russia, Belarus, Argentina, Algeria
|Russia: Dec 15, 2020
Belarus: Dec 29, 2020
Algeria: Jan 2021
|BBIBP-CorV
|Sinopharm-Beijing
|79%
|China, UAE, Bahrain
|China: June, July, 2020 (emergency use)
|UAE: Sept 14, 2020 (emergency use)
|Dec 9, 2020: full use
|Bahrain: Dec 13, 2020
|ChAdOx1/ AZD1222)
|Oxford University + AstraZeneca
|70%
|Trial phase 3
|UK, Argentina
|UK: Jan 7, 2021
|N/A
|Sinopharm- Wuhan
|Not known
|Trial phase 3
|China, UAE
|N/A
|CoronaVac
|Sinovac Biotech
|More than 50%
|Trial phase 3
|China, Turkey
|China: October, 2020
Turkey: Mid-Jan, 2021
|EpiVacCorona
|Vector Institute
|Not known
|Trial phase 3
|Russia
|N/A
The coronavirus pandemic continues to grow with second and third waves reported in many countries. Vaccines are, however, also being rolled out in many places. Rich countries have already secured supplies while poorer countries await their turn.
Authorities in Pakistan say we will begin vaccinations in the second quarter of 2021. It is not yet known which vaccine out of the eight approved for emergency or full use will be administered in Pakistan. Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Health Dr Faisal Sultan says the government is in talks with six leading vaccine makers and the vaccinations will begin for high-risk groups in February or March.
On December 31, Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry announced that the cabinet committee had decided to buy China’s Sinopharm vaccine for COVID-19.
Initially, 1.2 million doses will be purchased from Sinopharm, the federal science minister said on Twitter. The vaccine will be given free of charge to frontline workers in the first quarter of 2021.
SAMAA Health has compiled all the major updates here: