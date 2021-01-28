Thursday, January 28, 2021  | 13 Jamadilakhir, 1442
HOME > Pakistan

It will be given to health workers next week

Posted: Jan 28, 2021 | Last Updated: 16 mins ago
COVID-19 vaccine to reach Pakistan Saturday: health ministry

Health worker takes a sample for PCR testing at a school in Hyderabad. Photo: Online

Listen
The first batch of COVID-19 vaccines from China is expected to arrive in Pakistan via PIA on Saturday. China has donated 500,000 vaccines to Pakistan, officials from the national health ministry said on Thursday. These will be given to frontline health workers only, they added. The vaccine will be rolled out starting next week. PIA's Boeing 777 will leave for Beijing on Friday to get the vaccines, the health ministry said. Once the shots arrive at airports they will be distributed to various hospitals through government vehicles. The chances of COVID-19 vaccines reaching Pakistan through the private sector in the next five months are slim, said the health ministry. The National Command and Control Centre has already released details of Pakistan’s vaccination plan for COVID-19.
Coronavirus COVID-19 Vaccine PIA

