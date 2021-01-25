Monday, January 25, 2021  | 10 Jamadilakhir, 1442
HOME > News

Court hears case against CM Murad Ali Shah’s chamber rats

Man wants them gone

Posted: Jan 25, 2021
SAMAA |
Posted: Jan 25, 2021 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
Photo: AFP

Listen
Rats in Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah’s chambers troubled a man enough to take the matter to court. It is unclear whether the man works in the chambers or is even a government employee. He approached the Sindh High Court on Monday morning with a constitutional petition against the rats in Shah's office. But the bench, headed by Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar, asked how this was any of the petitioner's business. He will get it cleaned, leave this game of cats and rats and say what you have to, the court told the petitioner. Let the chief minister and cleaners handle the rats, said the judge. "He will handle it himself, what’s your problem?" he asked. Since a constitutional petition was filed, the court told the petitioner to stick to the Constitution. It told him it could not pass an order on the rats in the chief minister's office. The petitioner then changed his stance and said there must be lots of dogs in the high court premises. He asked the court to ask the local government to do something about them. If you want an order to be issued to the local government you must amend your petition, the judges observed. They gave the petitioner time to amend his petition and come back. The court will then decide whether to entertain it.





 
 
 
 

