Court gives Sindh govt 20 days to promote lecturers

The Sindh High Court has given the provincial government 20 days to promote lecturers of grades 17 and 18.

During the hearing of the case on the promotion of over 12,000 lecturers across Sindh on Tuesday, the court said that if the order is not followed, contempt notices will be issued against the chief secretary and secretary of colleges.

The secretary of colleges assured the court that the government has formulated a policy regarding the promotions and their time scales.

“Give us 15 days to complete the paperwork for lecturers of grades 17 and 18,” he requested.

The court pointed out that teachers are demanding promotions but the quality of education not up to the required standards. “Pick any college from the province and look at the results of the students.”

Over 2,500 seats of dental colleges could not be filled this year, it added.