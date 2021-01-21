Thursday, January 21, 2021  | 6 Jamadilakhir, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Pakistan

China to provide Pakistan 500,000 vaccine doses by January 31

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi made the annoucement

SAMAA | - Posted: Jan 21, 2021 | Last Updated: 10 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jan 21, 2021 | Last Updated: 10 mins ago
China to provide Pakistan 500,000 vaccine doses by January 31

Foreign Affairs Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi. Photo: Screen grab/ SAMAA TV

Listen
Pakistan will be receiving its first consignment of COVID-19 vaccines at the end of this month. China has assured the country that 500,000 vaccine doses will be delivered by January 31. "This first batch come under grant assistance, so Pakistan will not be charged," confirmed Minister for Foreign Affairs Shah Mahmood Qureshi in a press conference in Islamabad on Thursday. China's minister for foreign affairs had given Qureshi this reassurance, adding that Pakistan will also receive support from the former to manufacture vaccines. I have thanked China for this generous move, said Qureshi. "However, I also informed them that our requirement is much higher, close to 1.1 million doses," said the foreign minister. China said it will also fulfill this requirement by the end of February. Keeping in mind our all-weather strategic relationship, China said the first country they thought to help with vaccines was Pakistan, stated Qureshi. Trials of China's Cansino vaccine in Pakistan have been going on smoothly and the preliminary results are promising, he added. On Wednesday, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Health Dr Faisal Sultan said the country was is in the “advanced stage” of discussions for the procurement of COVID-19 vaccines from Chinese companies Sinopharm and Cansino.
FaceBook WhatsApp
China Coronavirus vaccines

Pakistan will be receiving its first consignment of COVID-19 vaccines at the end of this month. China has assured the country that 500,000 vaccine doses will be delivered by January 31.

“This first batch come under grant assistance, so Pakistan will not be charged,” confirmed Minister for Foreign Affairs Shah Mahmood Qureshi in a press conference in Islamabad on Thursday.

China’s minister for foreign affairs had given Qureshi this reassurance, adding that Pakistan will also receive support from the former to manufacture vaccines.

I have thanked China for this generous move, said Qureshi.

“However, I also informed them that our requirement is much higher, close to 1.1 million doses,” said the foreign minister. China said it will also fulfill this requirement by the end of February.

Keeping in mind our all-weather strategic relationship, China said the first country they thought to help with vaccines was Pakistan, stated Qureshi.

Trials of China’s Cansino vaccine in Pakistan have been going on smoothly and the preliminary results are promising, he added.

On Wednesday, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Health Dr Faisal Sultan said the country was is in the “advanced stage” of discussions for the procurement of COVID-19 vaccines from Chinese companies Sinopharm and Cansino.

 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
 
 
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Karachi temperatures to drop in upcoming week
Karachi temperatures to drop in upcoming week
FIR filed against Karachi software house for forgery, money laundering
FIR filed against Karachi software house for forgery, money laundering
MG Motors receives Greenfield status to manufacture cars in Pakistan
MG Motors receives Greenfield status to manufacture cars in Pakistan
COVID-19 vaccine updates in Pakistan and around the world
COVID-19 vaccine updates in Pakistan and around the world
Filthy rich: A Karachi sewer operation for a sick city
Filthy rich: A Karachi sewer operation for a sick city
Classes 9-11 reopening January 18, universities from February 1
Classes 9-11 reopening January 18, universities from February 1
Pakistan imposes Rs100,000 fine on Turkish Airlines
Pakistan imposes Rs100,000 fine on Turkish Airlines
New cold wave entering Karachi this week: Met dept
New cold wave entering Karachi this week: Met dept
Karachi residents warned against driving at night, heavy fog expected
Karachi residents warned against driving at night, heavy fog expected
Don't take admissions in unauthorised two-year bachelor's programmes: HEC
Don’t take admissions in unauthorised two-year bachelor’s programmes: HEC
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.