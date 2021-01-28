Coronavirus SOP violation: Three restaurants in Karachi’s Garden, Napier sealed

Three restaurants in Karachi’s Garden and Napier Town were sealed Wednesday night for violating coronavirus SOPs issued by the government.

The action was taken by the assistant commissioners of the districts. According to officials, the restaurants were allowing indoor dining even though the government has banned it.

People at the eateries were not wearing masks and no social distancing was practiced.

The restaurants have been sealed under Section 3 of the Sindh Epidemic Diseases Act, 2014. A fine has been imposed on them as well.

Pakistan has been hit by the second wave of coronavirus, forcing the authorities to shut down educational institutions across the country and announce new restrictions to contain the spread of the virus. High schools recently reopened and universities and primary classes will reopen February 1.

In Sindh, markets and businesses are allowed to open till 8pm. Indoor gyms, indoor sports facilities, shrines and cinemas and theatres have been shut down indefinitely.

The provincial government has banned indoor weddings and only outdoor weddings with a maximum of 200 guests are allowed. Food at ceremonies is to be distributed in packed boxes instead of buffets.

In the last 24 hours, 1,910 new cases were reported across the country while 64 people died. The highest number of cases have been recorded in Sindh followed by Punjab.