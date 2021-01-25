‘Confident’ Babar Azam eyes winning start against South Africa

Pakistan Test captain Babar Azam has revealed that he is ‘confident’ about the team’s preparation ahead of the Test series against South Africa.

The first Test of the two-match series is set to begin from Tuesday at the National Stadium in Karachi.

Talking in a virtual press conference on the eve of the match, Babar said that the players will give their all to produce a positive result in the series opener.

“I am very confident that our week-long preparations went really well,” he said. “We are all delighted to see a top-notched international team playing a full Test series on our home soil. I am sure the players will do all they can to produce a positive result.”

Green Caps’ have a far inferior record against the Proteas in the five-day format where they’ve won only four matches and suffered 15 defeats.

When asked whether the past record will have an impact over the proceedings of the upcoming Test series, Babar said that players are focused on what they can achieve in the present.

“I believe we should not think about what has happened in the past,” he said. “I know the record suggests that they [South Africa] have a better record against us but our focus is to do well in the present.”

Talking about the overall team’s composition, the 26-year-old said he is satisfied with the players being selected for the upcoming series.

“We know that we cannot take an opposition like South Africa easy,” said Babar. “But I am satisfied with the team’s strength. We should not forget that the conditions also favour our players and the majority of them have recently played at the venue as well.”