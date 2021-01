Cloudy and dry weather has been forecast in Karachi in the next 24 hours the Pakistan Meteorological Department forecast on Friday.

It predicted a low of 12 degrees Celsius and a high of 29 degrees.

Humidity is at 77% and western winds are blowing at 19km/h.

A day earlier fog was reported on II Chundrigar Road, Sharae Faisal, University Road, Clifton and on the National Highway and visibility was reduced to 200 metres.