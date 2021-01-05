Tuesday, January 5, 2021  | 20 Jamadilawal, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

CIA rebrands itself in diversity bid, sparks memes

Likened to millennial pop-up shop, music broadcasting platform Boiler Room

SAMAA | - Posted: Jan 6, 2021 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jan 6, 2021 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
CIA rebrands itself in diversity bid, sparks memes

The old (left) and new (right) logo of the Central Intelligence Agency. Photo: CIA

The Central Intelligence Agency has redesigned its website and revealed a new logo in an attempt to attract more diverse employees.

The agency is America’s international intelligence gathering organisation. It has a history of being male-dominated, but the current CIA director is a woman.

CIA Director Gina Haspel recently told Associated Press that she hopes the new website gives people a sense of the “dynamic environment that awaits them here”.

“We’ve come a long way since I applied by simply mailing a letter marked ‘CIA, Washington, DC’,” she added.

The new black-and-white circular logo depicts the CIA and the Central Intelligence Agency against an array of parallel and intertwined lines. The agency’s eagle-based emblem remains unchanged.

“We are the Nation’s first line of defense,” reads a message on its website, alongside a rotating series of images of diverse individuals.

But the rebranding effort has sparked several memes on social media. Below are some reactions:

FaceBook WhatsApp
cia US
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
CIA, US, trolled, memes, redesigning, logo, diversity,
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
United Motors' new 1000cc hatchback Alpha to debut in Lahore
United Motors’ new 1000cc hatchback Alpha to debut in Lahore
Switzerland reports first death after Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine shot
Switzerland reports first death after Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine shot
NYE: Karachi restaurants, business centres to close at 5pm
NYE: Karachi restaurants, business centres to close at 5pm
Karachi records its lowest temperature in 10 years
Karachi records its lowest temperature in 10 years
Demolish Karachi’s Royal Park Residency in 30 days, rules SC
Demolish Karachi’s Royal Park Residency in 30 days, rules SC
Pakistan's March exams to be held in May/June: Shafqat Mahmood
Pakistan’s March exams to be held in May/June: Shafqat Mahmood
Sindh increases total marks for matric board exams to 1,100
Sindh increases total marks for matric board exams to 1,100
Pakistan's schools reopening from January 18, universities from Feb 1
Pakistan’s schools reopening from January 18, universities from Feb 1
Karachi to get colder in January
Karachi to get colder in January
COVID-19 vaccine updates in Pakistan and around the world
COVID-19 vaccine updates in Pakistan and around the world
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.