CIA rebrands itself in diversity bid, sparks memes

The Central Intelligence Agency has redesigned its website and revealed a new logo in an attempt to attract more diverse employees.

The agency is America’s international intelligence gathering organisation. It has a history of being male-dominated, but the current CIA director is a woman.

CIA Director Gina Haspel recently told Associated Press that she hopes the new website gives people a sense of the “dynamic environment that awaits them here”.

“We’ve come a long way since I applied by simply mailing a letter marked ‘CIA, Washington, DC’,” she added.

The new black-and-white circular logo depicts the CIA and the Central Intelligence Agency against an array of parallel and intertwined lines. The agency’s eagle-based emblem remains unchanged.

“We are the Nation’s first line of defense,” reads a message on its website, alongside a rotating series of images of diverse individuals.

But the rebranding effort has sparked several memes on social media. Below are some reactions:

lmao the CIA homepage now looks like an urban outfitters pop-up shop https://t.co/rAfUzrUNkl — Sam Biddle (@samfbiddle) January 4, 2021

Can't wait for the CIA Boiler Room set https://t.co/QlHBXbHxDa — Dani Deahl (@danideahl) January 4, 2021

cia bout to drop the phattest lineup for the biggest Detroit techno party since 1997 pic.twitter.com/ibQYaizWex — dj dadrock (@domigan) January 4, 2021

The new CIA logo is literally a Mutek poster pic.twitter.com/3RsPzWzDFt — snacks pearl (@maxpearl) January 4, 2021

new CIA logo looks like theyre going to send me a form email saying they loved the tracks on my soundcloud and they want to do a digital only release to their 147 followers https://t.co/q2mfaHcTaH — sean (@chocchipcamofan) January 4, 2021