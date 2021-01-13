Wednesday, January 13, 2021  | 28 Jamadilawal, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

Chinese coronavirus vaccine shows 50% efficacy in Brazil

No adverse effects have been reported, says Butantan Institute

SAMAA | - Posted: Jan 13, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jan 13, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Chinese coronavirus vaccine shows 50% efficacy in Brazil

Sao Paulo Governor Joao Doria holds Sinovac's CoronaVac vaccine box press conference with information about the Butantan Institute vaccine against Covid-19. Photo: AFP

Listen
The Chinese-developed Coronavac Covid-19 vaccine has demonstrated a 50% efficacy following tests in Brazil, the organization in charge of its production in the South American country said on Tuesday. Coronavac has been given to frontline health care workers in close contact with coronavirus patients. The Butantan Institute repeated its claim from last week that the vaccine is 78% effective in preventing mild cases that needed treatment and showed 100% efficacy in staving off moderate to serious cases. Overall it is 50% effective in preventing patients from contracting the disease, including very mild cases, although not asymptomatic ones. "It's a safe, effective vaccine that ticks all the boxes to justify its use in an emergency," said Butantan director Dimas Covas.  The trial, which was used on 12,500 volunteers, did not produce any adverse effects or significant allergic reactions. "If the vaccine resisted this test, it's going to work infinitely better on a community level," said Ricardo Palacios, the medical manager for clinical trials at Butantan, which is owned by Sao Paulo state and is the largest producer of vaccines in Latin America. Although the vaccine has reached the minimum efficacy target of 50% set by the World Health Organization, it is well behind other vaccines produced by Moderna (94%) and Pfizer/BioNTech (95%). Last Friday, Butantan presented the first vaccine authorization request to Brazil's health regulatory body ANVISA. It was followed just a few hours later by a request from the AstraZeneca/Oxford vaccine makers. Coronavac has been at the center of a political dispute between President Jair Bolsonaro, who has repeatedly tried to discredit it, and its backer Sao Paulo state governor Joao Doria, who is expected to challenge the incumbent at next year's presidential election. Brazil has recorded more than 203,000 deaths from Covid-19 and over eight million cases among its 212 million population. Since November it has witnessed a second wave of infections. Sao Paulo state is due to begin immunizing its 12 million citizens from January 25. Beijing has already sent 10.7 million Coronavac doses and the supplies needed to make another 40 million doses. The health ministry, though, has yet to divulge when it will launch a nationwide immunization program.
FaceBook WhatsApp
brazil Coronavac Coronavirus

The Chinese-developed Coronavac Covid-19 vaccine has demonstrated a 50% efficacy following tests in Brazil, the organization in charge of its production in the South American country said on Tuesday.

Coronavac has been given to frontline health care workers in close contact with coronavirus patients.

The Butantan Institute repeated its claim from last week that the vaccine is 78% effective in preventing mild cases that needed treatment and showed 100% efficacy in staving off moderate to serious cases.

Overall it is 50% effective in preventing patients from contracting the disease, including very mild cases, although not asymptomatic ones.

“It’s a safe, effective vaccine that ticks all the boxes to justify its use in an emergency,” said Butantan director Dimas Covas. 

The trial, which was used on 12,500 volunteers, did not produce any adverse effects or significant allergic reactions.

“If the vaccine resisted this test, it’s going to work infinitely better on a community level,” said Ricardo Palacios, the medical manager for clinical trials at Butantan, which is owned by Sao Paulo state and is the largest producer of vaccines in Latin America.

Although the vaccine has reached the minimum efficacy target of 50% set by the World Health Organization, it is well behind other vaccines produced by Moderna (94%) and Pfizer/BioNTech (95%).

Last Friday, Butantan presented the first vaccine authorization request to Brazil’s health regulatory body ANVISA.

It was followed just a few hours later by a request from the AstraZeneca/Oxford vaccine makers.

Coronavac has been at the center of a political dispute between President Jair Bolsonaro, who has repeatedly tried to discredit it, and its backer Sao Paulo state governor Joao Doria, who is expected to challenge the incumbent at next year’s presidential election.

Brazil has recorded more than 203,000 deaths from Covid-19 and over eight million cases among its 212 million population.

Since November it has witnessed a second wave of infections.

Sao Paulo state is due to begin immunizing its 12 million citizens from January 25. Beijing has already sent 10.7 million Coronavac doses and the supplies needed to make another 40 million doses.

The health ministry, though, has yet to divulge when it will launch a nationwide immunization program.

 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
 
 
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
FIA raids software house on Karachi's Sharae Faisal
FIA raids software house on Karachi’s Sharae Faisal
Pakistan’s cheapest sedan Alsvin priced at Rs2.2 million
Pakistan’s cheapest sedan Alsvin priced at Rs2.2 million
Karachi traffic updates: Protesters block roads across the city
Karachi traffic updates: Protesters block roads across the city
Karachi traffic updates: Roads blocked, traffic jams as protests continue
Karachi traffic updates: Roads blocked, traffic jams as protests continue
Karachi to see light rain, fog reappears in Sindh, Punjab
Karachi to see light rain, fog reappears in Sindh, Punjab
COVID-19 vaccine updates in Pakistan and around the world
COVID-19 vaccine updates in Pakistan and around the world
Hotel owner arrested, fined over Malam Jabba 'dance party'
Hotel owner arrested, fined over Malam Jabba ‘dance party’
Shoaib Malik crashes new sports car into truck in Lahore
Shoaib Malik crashes new sports car into truck in Lahore
Some of the funniest memes about Pakistan's power breakdown
Some of the funniest memes about Pakistan’s power breakdown
Karachi roads blocked as Machh protests enter third day
Karachi roads blocked as Machh protests enter third day
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.