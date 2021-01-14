Thursday, January 14, 2021  | 29 Jamadilawal, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Global

China logs first coronavirus death in 8 months

WHO team arrives in Wuhan for virus origins probe

SAMAA | - Posted: Jan 14, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jan 14, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
China logs first coronavirus death in 8 months

Health workers stand next to buses at a cordoned-off section at the international arrivals area in Wuhan. Photo: AFP

Listen
China recorded its first Covid-19 death in eight months on Thursday, as experts huddled to discuss worrying new strains of the coronavirus that are spreading rapidly around the globe.  The gathering in Geneva of the World Health Organization's emergency committee comes as their colleagues landed in Wuhan for a long-delayed mission to find the origins of the virus.  More than 91 million people have been infected, with almost two million of them dying, according to figures widely thought to be an underestimate. Much of the planet is enveloped in a second or third wave of the disease, with populations chafing under painful and economically damaging restrictions. China, where the virus first emerged, has again locked down millions of people as it fights to control a fresh outbreak that has now claimed its first victim, sparking anguish on social media. The hashtag "New virus death in Hebei" quickly ratcheted up 100 million views on the Twitter-like Weibo platform. "I haven't seen the words 'virusdeath' in so long, it's a bit shocking! I hope the epidemic can pass soon," one user wrote. The death comes as a politically sensitive investigation into the origins of the Covid-19 pandemic finally got under way with the arrival of a 10-strong team in Wuhan, where the virus emerged in late 2019. Mission leader Peter Ben Embarek said the group would start with a two-week quarantine at a hotel before the probe begins in earnest. But, he warned, it "could be a very long journey before we get a full understanding of what happened". Beijing has argued Wuhan might not be where the virus originated, only where it was first identified. "I don't think we will have clear answers after this initial mission, but we will be on the way," Embarek added. Programmes have spluttered into life in a number of countries, although progress is slower than many are hoping.  In the United States, where more than 4,000 people are dying every day from the disease, around 10 million have received a first shot.  California's Disneyland threw open its doors Wednesday as a vaccination site, with 81-year-old Gary Dohman near the front of the queue. COVID-19 immunity There was some good news for those who have already had Covid-19, with one British study suggesting that recovery confers immunity for at least five months for most people. The research will be welcomed by Britain's under-pressure healthcare workers struggling to cope with surging caseloads caused in part by a new, more infectious strain of the virus. That strain, and another identified in South Africa, was going under the microscope in Geneva on Thursday when the WHO's emergency committee gathers. The newly identified variants have been logged in dozens of countries. The committee normally gathers every three months, but the WHO said the director-general pulled the meeting forward "to consider issues that need urgent discussion". One million pilgrims The raging pandemic was largely being shrugged off by Hindu pilgrims gathered on the banks of the Ganges river in India. Up to a million people were expected to show up on Thursday alone for the Kumbh Mela in Haridwar. "The pandemic is a bit of a worry, but we are taking all precautions," said organiser Siddharth Chakrapani, but added that he was not too worried for the faithful. "I'm sure Maa Ganga will take care of their safety," he said, referring to the sacred river.
FaceBook WhatsApp
China Coronavirus WHO

China recorded its first Covid-19 death in eight months on Thursday, as experts huddled to discuss worrying new strains of the coronavirus that are spreading rapidly around the globe. 

The gathering in Geneva of the World Health Organization’s emergency committee comes as their colleagues landed in Wuhan for a long-delayed mission to find the origins of the virus. 

More than 91 million people have been infected, with almost two million of them dying, according to figures widely thought to be an underestimate.

Much of the planet is enveloped in a second or third wave of the disease, with populations chafing under painful and economically damaging restrictions.

China, where the virus first emerged, has again locked down millions of people as it fights to control a fresh outbreak that has now claimed its first victim, sparking anguish on social media.

The hashtag “New virus death in Hebei” quickly ratcheted up 100 million views on the Twitter-like Weibo platform.

“I haven’t seen the words ‘virusdeath’ in so long, it’s a bit shocking! I hope the epidemic can pass soon,” one user wrote.

The death comes as a politically sensitive investigation into the origins of the Covid-19 pandemic finally got under way with the arrival of a 10-strong team in Wuhan, where the virus emerged in late 2019.

Mission leader Peter Ben Embarek said the group would start with a two-week quarantine at a hotel before the probe begins in earnest.

But, he warned, it “could be a very long journey before we get a full understanding of what happened”.

Beijing has argued Wuhan might not be where the virus originated, only where it was first identified.

“I don’t think we will have clear answers after this initial mission, but we will be on the way,” Embarek added.

Programmes have spluttered into life in a number of countries, although progress is slower than many are hoping. 

In the United States, where more than 4,000 people are dying every day from the disease, around 10 million have received a first shot. 

California’s Disneyland threw open its doors Wednesday as a vaccination site, with 81-year-old Gary Dohman near the front of the queue.

COVID-19 immunity

There was some good news for those who have already had Covid-19, with one British study suggesting that recovery confers immunity for at least five months for most people.

The research will be welcomed by Britain’s under-pressure healthcare workers struggling to cope with surging caseloads caused in part by a new, more infectious strain of the virus.

That strain, and another identified in South Africa, was going under the microscope in Geneva on Thursday when the WHO’s emergency committee gathers.

The newly identified variants have been logged in dozens of countries.

The committee normally gathers every three months, but the WHO said the director-general pulled the meeting forward “to consider issues that need urgent discussion”.

One million pilgrims

The raging pandemic was largely being shrugged off by Hindu pilgrims gathered on the banks of the Ganges river in India.

Up to a million people were expected to show up on Thursday alone for the Kumbh Mela in Haridwar.

“The pandemic is a bit of a worry, but we are taking all precautions,” said organiser Siddharth Chakrapani, but added that he was not too worried for the faithful.

“I’m sure Maa Ganga will take care of their safety,” he said, referring to the sacred river.

 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
 
 
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
FIA raids software house on Karachi's Sharae Faisal
FIA raids software house on Karachi’s Sharae Faisal
Pakistan’s cheapest sedan Alsvin priced at Rs2.2 million
Pakistan’s cheapest sedan Alsvin priced at Rs2.2 million
Karachi traffic updates: Roads blocked, traffic jams as protests continue
Karachi traffic updates: Roads blocked, traffic jams as protests continue
Karachi to see light rain, fog reappears in Sindh, Punjab
Karachi to see light rain, fog reappears in Sindh, Punjab
COVID-19 vaccine updates in Pakistan and around the world
COVID-19 vaccine updates in Pakistan and around the world
Hotel owner arrested, fined over Malam Jabba 'dance party'
Hotel owner arrested, fined over Malam Jabba ‘dance party’
Shoaib Malik crashes new sports car into truck in Lahore
Shoaib Malik crashes new sports car into truck in Lahore
Some of the funniest memes about Pakistan's power breakdown
Some of the funniest memes about Pakistan’s power breakdown
Karachi roads blocked as Machh protests enter third day
Karachi roads blocked as Machh protests enter third day
Imran Khan won't be 'blackmailed' by Machh massacre victims' families
Imran Khan won’t be ‘blackmailed’ by Machh massacre victims’ families
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.