Children won’t be promoted without exams, says Saeed Ghani

All educational institutions are reopening on Feb 1

Children in schools across Sindh will not be promoted till they take their examinations, Sindh Education Minister Saeed Ghani said. All educational institutions will reopen on February 1, he said while addressing a press conference on Friday. Exams won't be taken in haste but they will be held, he said. He remarked that a committee has been formed to chalk out an education plan for the province. Federal Education Minister Shafqat Mahmood announced on January 15 that Pakistan's educational institutions will start reopening from January 18. Mahmood said students have suffered a huge educational loss in 2020 but at the same time their health is the government’s utmost priority. Classes 9, 10 and 11 called back students on January 18, while primary to class 8, universities, and colleges will reopen on February 1. Pakistan schools and coronavirus All educational institutions across the country were closed late February after coronavirus cases spiked. They were reopened in phases starting September 15. Universities, colleges, and classes IX and X resumed from September 15. The students from classes VI to VIII were called to schools from September 23 and the students enrolled below class VI started from September 30. To compensate for the lost time, Pakistan’s educational institutions decided to remain open on Saturdays and do away with winter vacations. On November 23, after the second wave of coronavirus hit the country, the government announced that all educational institutions would close again from November 26. Classes were taken online till December 24 and winter vacations started from December 25 and will last till January 10. The government said it would hold a meeting to review the decision to reopen schools on January 4 and later decided to reopen schools in phases starting from January 18.
Children in schools across Sindh will not be promoted till they take their examinations, Sindh Education Minister Saeed Ghani said.

All educational institutions will reopen on February 1, he said while addressing a press conference on Friday.

Exams won’t be taken in haste but they will be held, he said.

He remarked that a committee has been formed to chalk out an education plan for the province.

Federal Education Minister Shafqat Mahmood announced on January 15 that Pakistan’s educational institutions will start reopening from January 18.

Mahmood said students have suffered a huge educational loss in 2020 but at the same time their health is the government’s utmost priority.

Classes 9, 10 and 11 called back students on January 18, while primary to class 8, universities, and colleges will reopen on February 1.

Pakistan schools and coronavirus

All educational institutions across the country were closed late February after coronavirus cases spiked. They were reopened in phases starting September 15.

Universities, colleges, and classes IX and X resumed from September 15. The students from classes VI to VIII were called to schools from September 23 and the students enrolled below class VI started from September 30.

To compensate for the lost time, Pakistan’s educational institutions decided to remain open on Saturdays and do away with winter vacations.

On November 23, after the second wave of coronavirus hit the country, the government announced that all educational institutions would close again from November 26.

Classes were taken online till December 24 and winter vacations started from December 25 and will last till January 10. The government said it would hold a meeting to review the decision to reopen schools on January 4 and later decided to reopen schools in phases starting from January 18.

 
