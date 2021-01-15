Chaman Levies officers torture man for making fun of them

Ten officers of the Levies force in Balochistan’s Chaman were suspended on Thursday for torturing and beating up a man who allegedly made fun of them.

According to Assistant Commissioner Zakaullah Durrani, the incident took place at a check post near the Quetta-Chaman highway. “A man passing by made fun of the officers and teased them by making voices similar to that of a dog barking.”

Following this, the officers at the check post got furious and caught hold of the man.

“The perpetrators tore off the man’s clothes, tied a chain around his neck and asked him to impersonate a dog,” AC Durrani said, adding that they then uploaded a video of the incident on social media.

The officers have been suspended and arrested. An investigation has begun against them as well.

A spokesperson of the Levies force said that a similar incident took place a few days earlier where two men in a car had teased the officers. They didn’t have any connection to this man, he clarified.