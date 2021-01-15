Friday, January 15, 2021  | 30 Jamadilawal, 1442
News

Chaman Levies officers torture man for making fun of them

10 officers suspended, arrested

Posted: Jan 15, 2021
Posted: Jan 15, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Ten officers of the Levies force in Balochistan's Chaman were suspended on Thursday for torturing and beating up a man who allegedly made fun of them. According to Assistant Commissioner Zakaullah Durrani, the incident took place at a check post near the Quetta-Chaman highway. "A man passing by made fun of the officers and teased them by making voices similar to that of a dog barking." Following this, the officers at the check post got furious and caught hold of the man. "The perpetrators tore off the man's clothes, tied a chain around his neck and asked him to impersonate a dog," AC Durrani said, adding that they then uploaded a video of the incident on social media. The officers have been suspended and arrested. An investigation has begun against them as well. A spokesperson of the Levies force said that a similar incident took place a few days earlier where two men in a car had teased the officers. They didn't have any connection to this man, he clarified.
