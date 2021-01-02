Saturday, January 2, 2021  | 17 Jamadilawal, 1442
Chagai man arrested for selling fake currency: police

The raid was led by the assistant commissioner in Dilbandin

Posted: Jan 2, 2021 | Last Updated: 5 hours ago
Photo: SAMAA TV

A man was arrested for selling fake currency in Chagai Saturday afternoon, a Levies spokesperson said. The suspect was arrested during a raid led by the city's assistant commissioner in Dilbandin. The operation was conducted by the response force. According to the spokesperson, a huge amount of fake currency and a stolen motorcycle were seized from his possession. The suspect has been arrested and is being questioned by the police at the Dilbandin police station. Earlier this week, two men were arrested from Quetta and Bahawalpur for illegally transferring foreign currency. The suspects used to transfer money in multiple currencies in and out of the country off the record to evade taxes. The operation was conducted by the Federal Investigation Agency's commercial bank circle. In a report, FIA recently revealed that cyber crimes across the country have sky-rocketed. FIA Additional Director Cybercrime Faizullah told SAMAA TV that online shopping scams drastically increased because most businesses went online amid the coronavirus lockdown.
chagai fake currency

A man was arrested for selling fake currency in Chagai Saturday afternoon, a Levies spokesperson said.

The suspect was arrested during a raid led by the city’s assistant commissioner in Dilbandin. The operation was conducted by the response force.

According to the spokesperson, a huge amount of fake currency and a stolen motorcycle were seized from his possession.

The suspect has been arrested and is being questioned by the police at the Dilbandin police station.

Earlier this week, two men were arrested from Quetta and Bahawalpur for illegally transferring foreign currency. The suspects used to transfer money in multiple currencies in and out of the country off the record to evade taxes.

The operation was conducted by the Federal Investigation Agency’s commercial bank circle.

In a report, FIA recently revealed that cyber crimes across the country have sky-rocketed. FIA Additional Director Cybercrime Faizullah told SAMAA TV that online shopping scams drastically increased because most businesses went online amid the coronavirus lockdown.

 
