Wednesday, January 20, 2021  | 5 Jamadilakhir, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

Centre to decide on resuming internet services in merged districts

The ban was imposed in 2016

SAMAA | - Posted: Jan 20, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jan 20, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Centre to decide on resuming internet services in merged districts

Photo: AFP

Listen
The Islamabad High Court has sent a case on granting internet access to students in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's merged districts to the federal cabinet. "Access to internet is one of the basic rights of the people," said Chief Justice Athar Minallah, adding that the State is responsible for providing people their basic rights. He said the case is being heard for some time now yet no decision has been made. The interior ministry said it can't provide this facility because of security reasons, PTA lawyer Munawwar Iqbal told the court. We have written another letter to it saying that the PTA is ready to provide the service now, he said. The court said the federal cabinet should make a decision and summoned a report on February 4. The interior ministry had placed the ban in 2016. A student, Syed Muhammad, had filed a petition in the Islamabad High Court challenging the ban. The petitioner said that thousands of students are not being able to take online classes because there are no 3G or 4G services in the former tribal areas. Many students are missing out on their education because of this, the petition added.
FaceBook WhatsApp
islamabad high court

The Islamabad High Court has sent a case on granting internet access to students in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s merged districts to the federal cabinet.

“Access to internet is one of the basic rights of the people,” said Chief Justice Athar Minallah, adding that the State is responsible for providing people their basic rights.

He said the case is being heard for some time now yet no decision has been made.

The interior ministry said it can’t provide this facility because of security reasons, PTA lawyer Munawwar Iqbal told the court. We have written another letter to it saying that the PTA is ready to provide the service now, he said.

The court said the federal cabinet should make a decision and summoned a report on February 4.

The interior ministry had placed the ban in 2016.

A student, Syed Muhammad, had filed a petition in the Islamabad High Court challenging the ban. The petitioner said that thousands of students are not being able to take online classes because there are no 3G or 4G services in the former tribal areas. Many students are missing out on their education because of this, the petition added.

 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
 
 
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Karachi temperatures to drop in upcoming week
Karachi temperatures to drop in upcoming week
FIR filed against Karachi software house for forgery, money laundering
FIR filed against Karachi software house for forgery, money laundering
MG Motors receives Greenfield status to manufacture cars in Pakistan
MG Motors receives Greenfield status to manufacture cars in Pakistan
COVID-19 vaccine updates in Pakistan and around the world
COVID-19 vaccine updates in Pakistan and around the world
Classes 9-11 reopening January 18, universities from February 1
Classes 9-11 reopening January 18, universities from February 1
Pakistan imposes Rs100,000 fine on Turkish Airlines
Pakistan imposes Rs100,000 fine on Turkish Airlines
Filthy rich: A Karachi sewer operation for a sick city
Filthy rich: A Karachi sewer operation for a sick city
Karachi residents warned against driving at night, heavy fog expected
Karachi residents warned against driving at night, heavy fog expected
OGRA recommends Rs11.95 increase in petrol prices
OGRA recommends Rs11.95 increase in petrol prices
Don't take admissions in unauthorised two-year bachelor's programmes: HEC
Don’t take admissions in unauthorised two-year bachelor’s programmes: HEC
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.