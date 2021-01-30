Saturday, January 30, 2021  | 15 Jamadilakhir, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

CAA issues new SOPs for travellers coming to Pakistan

Travellers from category-C countries to take COVID-19 tests before travel

SAMAA | - Posted: Jan 30, 2021 | Last Updated: 31 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jan 30, 2021 | Last Updated: 31 mins ago
CAA issues new SOPs for travellers coming to Pakistan

Photo: File

Listen
The Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority has issued new SOPs for people travelling to Pakistan from category-C countries. The countries under this category are: South AfricaUnited Kingdom BrazilIrelandPortugal Netherlands A notification issued on January 29 said that passengers from these countries will have to get a coronavirus PCR test 72 hours prior to boarding the plane. The negative report has to be shown at the airport as well. Apart from this, only these people will be allowed to enter the country Pakistani passport holders carrying a visa of the country they're travelling from.Pakistani NICOP holders.Pakistani origin cardholders. Diplomatic passport holders of Category C countries and their families. These instructions also apply to people who have stayed in Category C countries for 10 or more days prior to travel to Pakistan. The notification will come in effect from February 1 and will remain so till February 28. The CAA has three categories for its international travellers. Passengers from the countries placed in category-A don't require a COVID-19 PCR test before entry. The travelers from category-B countries are required to take the COVID-19 test 72 hours before arriving in Pakistan. The restrictions on category-C countries were placed after the number of cases increased during the second wave.
FaceBook WhatsApp
caa coronavirus SOPs

The Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority has issued new SOPs for people travelling to Pakistan from category-C countries.

The countries under this category are:

  • South Africa
  • United Kingdom
  • Brazil
  • Ireland
  • Portugal
  • Netherlands

A notification issued on January 29 said that passengers from these countries will have to get a coronavirus PCR test 72 hours prior to boarding the plane. The negative report has to be shown at the airport as well.

Apart from this, only these people will be allowed to enter the country

  • Pakistani passport holders carrying a visa of the country they’re travelling from.
  • Pakistani NICOP holders.
  • Pakistani origin cardholders.
  • Diplomatic passport holders of Category C countries and their families.

These instructions also apply to people who have stayed in Category C countries for 10 or more days prior to travel to Pakistan.

The notification will come in effect from February 1 and will remain so till February 28.

The CAA has three categories for its international travellers. Passengers from the countries placed in category-A don’t require a COVID-19 PCR test before entry. The travelers from category-B countries are required to take the COVID-19 test 72 hours before arriving in Pakistan.

The restrictions on category-C countries were placed after the number of cases increased during the second wave.

 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
 
 
PCAA, country categories, international travelers, inbound passengers
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Demolitions start for Karachi’s Malir Expressway, poor goths go first
Demolitions start for Karachi’s Malir Expressway, poor goths go first
Lahore administration demolishes part of Khokhar Palace
Lahore administration demolishes part of Khokhar Palace
Founder of modern Lahore's great-great-granddaughter becomes US senator
Founder of modern Lahore’s great-great-granddaughter becomes US senator
Pak Suzuki fails to deliver Cultus, Swift over supply issues
Pak Suzuki fails to deliver Cultus, Swift over supply issues
COVID-19 vaccine updates in Pakistan and around the world
COVID-19 vaccine updates in Pakistan and around the world
Sindh govt to demolish Hawke's Bay huts for beach project
Sindh govt to demolish Hawke’s Bay huts for beach project
Pakistani builder making 'exact' copy of Paris in Gujranwala
Pakistani builder making ‘exact’ copy of Paris in Gujranwala
Karachi residents challenge the construction of Aero Iconic Tower
Karachi residents challenge the construction of Aero Iconic Tower
Karachi braces for another cold wave, Siberian winds in city
Karachi braces for another cold wave, Siberian winds in city
KFC employees, Foodpanda riders clash in Rawalpindi
KFC employees, Foodpanda riders clash in Rawalpindi
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.