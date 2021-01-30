CAA issues new SOPs for travellers coming to Pakistan

The Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority has issued new SOPs for people travelling to Pakistan from category-C countries.

The countries under this category are:

South Africa

United Kingdom

Brazil

Ireland

Portugal

Netherlands

A notification issued on January 29 said that passengers from these countries will have to get a coronavirus PCR test 72 hours prior to boarding the plane. The negative report has to be shown at the airport as well.

Apart from this, only these people will be allowed to enter the country

Pakistani passport holders carrying a visa of the country they’re travelling from.

Pakistani NICOP holders.

Pakistani origin cardholders.

Diplomatic passport holders of Category C countries and their families.

These instructions also apply to people who have stayed in Category C countries for 10 or more days prior to travel to Pakistan.

The notification will come in effect from February 1 and will remain so till February 28.

The CAA has three categories for its international travellers. Passengers from the countries placed in category-A don’t require a COVID-19 PCR test before entry. The travelers from category-B countries are required to take the COVID-19 test 72 hours before arriving in Pakistan.

The restrictions on category-C countries were placed after the number of cases increased during the second wave.