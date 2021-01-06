Wednesday, January 6, 2021  | 21 Jamadilawal, 1442
Samaa TV
CAA issues new SOPs for international passengers

23 countries exempted from coronavirus tests

Posted: Jan 6, 2021
Posted: Jan 6, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
The Civil Aviation Authority has issued a list of new SOPs for international passengers coming to Pakistan according to the categories their country of origin has been placed in due to the coronavirus pandemic.

In a notification issued on Tuesday, the authority said 23 countries have been placed in Category A. This means that inbound passengers from these countries will not have to get a coronavirus tests prior to travel.

The countries in this category are:

  • Australia
  • China
  • Cote D’Ivoire
  • Cuba
  • Fiji
  • Iceland
  • Ireland
  • Kazakhstan
  • Laos
  • Maldives
  • New Zealand
  • Nigeria
  • Norway
  • Rwanda
  • South Korea
  • Saudi Arabia
  • Senegal
  • Singapore
  • South Sudan
  • Sri Lanka
  • Togo
  • Uruguay
  • Vietnam
  • Zambia

All other countries have been placed in Category B which will require inbound passengers to get a PCR test at least 96 hours before traveling.

If the passengers fail to show their negative test results, the airline will not issue a boarding pass. It will also be responsible for making sure that SOPs are followed.

The new instructions will be valid until March 31.

Aircrafts have to be disinfected before and after boarding and all members of the cabin and crew will have to wear face masks at all times except when having food.

The SOPs added that passengers should occupy only the seats allocated to them while the washroom has to be disinfected after every 60 minutes.

 
MOST READ
United Motors’ new 1000cc hatchback Alpha to debut in Lahore
Switzerland reports first death after Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine shot
NYE: Karachi restaurants, business centres to close at 5pm
Karachi records its lowest temperature in 10 years
Demolish Karachi’s Royal Park Residency in 30 days, rules SC
Pakistan’s March exams to be held in May/June: Shafqat Mahmood
Sindh increases total marks for matric board exams to 1,100
Pakistan’s schools reopening from January 18, universities from Feb 1
Karachi to get colder in January
COVID-19 vaccine updates in Pakistan and around the world
 
 
 
 
 
