Wednesday, January 6, 2021  | 21 Jamadilawal, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

Pakistan’s former ambassador accused of embezzling Rs19m in Bulgaria

Babar Hashmi was posted there from 2106 to 2018

SAMAA | - Posted: Jan 6, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jan 6, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Pakistan’s former ambassador accused of embezzling Rs19m in Bulgaria

Photo: Online

Listen
Pakistan's accountability bureau has filed a corruption reference against a former ambassador for using embassy funds for personal expenses. Babar Hashmi has been accused of working with former accountant Tufail Qazi and embezzling Rs19 million from 2016 to 2018. The government released the funds for its embassy in Sofia, Bulgaria. NAB Rawalpindi conducted the inquiry on the request of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. The two men have been accused of embezzling $96,052 (Rs15 million) and 45,758 Bulgarian lev (Rs4 million) for paying bills of expensive hotels and "throwing parties". "The embezzlement continued for two years and surfaced when a new accountant took charge of the embassy," the bureau said in the reference. "During the investigation, it was established that both men being official signatories withdrew funds from official accounts of the embassy maintained at Bulbank Sofia, Bulgaria and used them for personal benefit/gain." Hashmi and Qazi failed to submit a bank reconciliation statement to the chief accounts office of the foreign ministry, which is a violation of rules, the bureau said. Qazi has been arrested in the case. The court will take up the case after the scrutiny by the Registrar's Office.
FaceBook WhatsApp
MINISTRY OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS NAB

Pakistan’s accountability bureau has filed a corruption reference against a former ambassador for using embassy funds for personal expenses.

Babar Hashmi has been accused of working with former accountant Tufail Qazi and embezzling Rs19 million from 2016 to 2018. The government released the funds for its embassy in Sofia, Bulgaria.

NAB Rawalpindi conducted the inquiry on the request of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The two men have been accused of embezzling $96,052 (Rs15 million) and 45,758 Bulgarian lev (Rs4 million) for paying bills of expensive hotels and “throwing parties”.

“The embezzlement continued for two years and surfaced when a new accountant took charge of the embassy,” the bureau said in the reference. “During the investigation, it was established that both men being official signatories withdrew funds from official accounts of the embassy maintained at Bulbank Sofia, Bulgaria and used them for personal benefit/gain.”

Hashmi and Qazi failed to submit a bank reconciliation statement to the chief accounts office of the foreign ministry, which is a violation of rules, the bureau said.

Qazi has been arrested in the case.

The court will take up the case after the scrutiny by the Registrar’s Office.

 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
 
 
nab case, babar hashmi corruption, pakistan embassy in bulgaria, bulagaria embassy corruption
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
United Motors' new 1000cc hatchback Alpha to debut in Lahore
United Motors’ new 1000cc hatchback Alpha to debut in Lahore
Switzerland reports first death after Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine shot
Switzerland reports first death after Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine shot
NYE: Karachi restaurants, business centres to close at 5pm
NYE: Karachi restaurants, business centres to close at 5pm
Karachi records its lowest temperature in 10 years
Karachi records its lowest temperature in 10 years
Demolish Karachi’s Royal Park Residency in 30 days, rules SC
Demolish Karachi’s Royal Park Residency in 30 days, rules SC
Pakistan's March exams to be held in May/June: Shafqat Mahmood
Pakistan’s March exams to be held in May/June: Shafqat Mahmood
Sindh increases total marks for matric board exams to 1,100
Sindh increases total marks for matric board exams to 1,100
Pakistan's schools reopening from January 18, universities from Feb 1
Pakistan’s schools reopening from January 18, universities from Feb 1
Karachi to get colder in January
Karachi to get colder in January
Karachi traffic updates: Protesters block roads across the city
Karachi traffic updates: Protesters block roads across the city
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.