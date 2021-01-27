Wednesday, January 27, 2021  | 12 Jamadilakhir, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

Broadsheet is fraud sheet, says Maryam Nawaz

Claims Azmat Saeed is defaming Pakistan

SAMAA | - Posted: Jan 27, 2021 | Last Updated: 52 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jan 27, 2021 | Last Updated: 52 mins ago
Broadsheet is fraud sheet, says Maryam Nawaz

Photo: SAMAA TV

Listen
Broadsheet is nothing but fraud sheet, said PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz while speaking to the media in Lahore on Wednesday. She said that Azmat Saeed formed the joint investigation committee over personal WhatsApp calls and added names in the investigation on his personal choice. "When the Broadsheet agreement took place, he wasn't even part of the National Accountability Bureau," the PML-N leader said. "He should accept that he himself is named in this matter and, therefore, should not be a part of the commission." On Tuesday, the federal cabinet approved the constitution of an inquiry commission to investigate the Broadsheet issue. Last week, the government appointed Justice (retired) Azmat Saeed the head of the Broadsheet inquiry committee. But the opposition, particularly the PML-N, has strongly objected to his appointment. Saeed had been working as the deputy prosecutor general of NAB when the anti-corruption watchdog signed an agreement with Broadsheet LLC, according to information on the Supreme Court of Pakistan’s website. Maryam said that the government wanted to create unrest among members of the Pakistan Democratic Movement but there's no loophole in the alliance's unity. "This is just a far fetched dream for them." The PML-N leader said that the biggest extortionist in the country was the government and their ATMs. "The government has done injustice with the Khokhar brothers and has brought their women out on the streets," Maryam said, adding that the operation was headed by Prime Minister Imran Khan himself. The government took revenge on them for their steadfast support with the Sharif family, she added. She added that the PM should focus on his party instead of the opposition because wherever PTI workers go they receive bad reactions from the public. What is the Broadsheet controversy? UK-based firm Broadsheet LLC was hired in 2000 by General (retd) Pervez Musharraf’s government to recover assets stolen by the past Pakistani governments. The contract expired in 2003 and the firm alleged it was not paid. It sued Pakistan in the London Court of International Arbitration in 2016 and won an award of $21 million in 2019. Islamabad appealed the decision in the London High Court and the award was increased to $33 million. British authorities recently seized $28.7 million from the Pakistan High Commission’s account and the rest remains payable.
FaceBook WhatsApp
maryam nawaz PML-N

Broadsheet is nothing but fraud sheet, said PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz while speaking to the media in Lahore on Wednesday.

She said that Azmat Saeed formed the joint investigation committee over personal WhatsApp calls and added names in the investigation on his personal choice.

“When the Broadsheet agreement took place, he wasn’t even part of the National Accountability Bureau,” the PML-N leader said. “He should accept that he himself is named in this matter and, therefore, should not be a part of the commission.”

On Tuesday, the federal cabinet approved the constitution of an inquiry commission to investigate the Broadsheet issue.

Last week, the government appointed Justice (retired) Azmat Saeed the head of the Broadsheet inquiry committee. But the opposition, particularly the PML-N, has strongly objected to his appointment.

Saeed had been working as the deputy prosecutor general of NAB when the anti-corruption watchdog signed an agreement with Broadsheet LLC, according to information on the Supreme Court of Pakistan’s website.

Maryam said that the government wanted to create unrest among members of the Pakistan Democratic Movement but there’s no loophole in the alliance’s unity. “This is just a far fetched dream for them.”

The PML-N leader said that the biggest extortionist in the country was the government and their ATMs.

“The government has done injustice with the Khokhar brothers and has brought their women out on the streets,” Maryam said, adding that the operation was headed by Prime Minister Imran Khan himself.

The government took revenge on them for their steadfast support with the Sharif family, she added.

She added that the PM should focus on his party instead of the opposition because wherever PTI workers go they receive bad reactions from the public.

What is the Broadsheet controversy?

UK-based firm Broadsheet LLC was hired in 2000 by General (retd) Pervez Musharraf’s government to recover assets stolen by the past Pakistani governments.

The contract expired in 2003 and the firm alleged it was not paid. It sued Pakistan in the London Court of International Arbitration in 2016 and won an award of $21 million in 2019. Islamabad appealed the decision in the London High Court and the award was increased to $33 million.

British authorities recently seized $28.7 million from the Pakistan High Commission’s account and the rest remains payable.

 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
 
 
broadsheet controversy, maryam nawaz, pml-n maryam nawaz, maryam nawaz on broadsheet controversy,
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Demolitions start for Karachi’s Malir Expressway, poor goths go first
Demolitions start for Karachi’s Malir Expressway, poor goths go first
Lahore administration demolishes part of Khokhar Palace
Lahore administration demolishes part of Khokhar Palace
Rawalpindi man hit by train while 'filming TikTok'
Rawalpindi man hit by train while ‘filming TikTok’
COVID-19 vaccine updates in Pakistan and around the world
COVID-19 vaccine updates in Pakistan and around the world
Pak Suzuki fails to deliver Cultus, Swift over supply issues
Pak Suzuki fails to deliver Cultus, Swift over supply issues
NADRA to issue succession certificates in two weeks
NADRA to issue succession certificates in two weeks
Pakistani builder making 'exact' copy of Paris in Gujranwala
Pakistani builder making ‘exact’ copy of Paris in Gujranwala
Watch: Rana Sanaullah makes a roaring entry to Lahore court
Watch: Rana Sanaullah makes a roaring entry to Lahore court
Karachi braces for another cold wave, Siberian winds in city
Karachi braces for another cold wave, Siberian winds in city
Traffic plan for JUI-F's anti-Israel march in Karachi
Traffic plan for JUI-F’s anti-Israel march in Karachi
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.