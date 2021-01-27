Broadsheet is fraud sheet, says Maryam Nawaz

Broadsheet is nothing but fraud sheet, said PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz while speaking to the media in Lahore on Wednesday.

She said that Azmat Saeed formed the joint investigation committee over personal WhatsApp calls and added names in the investigation on his personal choice.

“When the Broadsheet agreement took place, he wasn’t even part of the National Accountability Bureau,” the PML-N leader said. “He should accept that he himself is named in this matter and, therefore, should not be a part of the commission.”

On Tuesday, the federal cabinet approved the constitution of an inquiry commission to investigate the Broadsheet issue.

Last week, the government appointed Justice (retired) Azmat Saeed the head of the Broadsheet inquiry committee. But the opposition, particularly the PML-N, has strongly objected to his appointment.

Saeed had been working as the deputy prosecutor general of NAB when the anti-corruption watchdog signed an agreement with Broadsheet LLC, according to information on the Supreme Court of Pakistan’s website.

Maryam said that the government wanted to create unrest among members of the Pakistan Democratic Movement but there’s no loophole in the alliance’s unity. “This is just a far fetched dream for them.”

The PML-N leader said that the biggest extortionist in the country was the government and their ATMs.

“The government has done injustice with the Khokhar brothers and has brought their women out on the streets,” Maryam said, adding that the operation was headed by Prime Minister Imran Khan himself.

The government took revenge on them for their steadfast support with the Sharif family, she added.

She added that the PM should focus on his party instead of the opposition because wherever PTI workers go they receive bad reactions from the public.

What is the Broadsheet controversy?

UK-based firm Broadsheet LLC was hired in 2000 by General (retd) Pervez Musharraf’s government to recover assets stolen by the past Pakistani governments.

The contract expired in 2003 and the firm alleged it was not paid. It sued Pakistan in the London Court of International Arbitration in 2016 and won an award of $21 million in 2019. Islamabad appealed the decision in the London High Court and the award was increased to $33 million.

British authorities recently seized $28.7 million from the Pakistan High Commission’s account and the rest remains payable.