Monday, January 4, 2021
Britain gives first Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine jabs

An 82-year-old man was the first to receive shot

SAMAA | - Posted: Jan 4, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Britain on Monday began the mass rollout of the Oxford-AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine, a cheap and easy to distribute shot that experts hope will help crush the pandemic. Brian Pinker, an 82-year-old retired maintenance manager who is also a dialysis patient, received the jab at Oxford's Churchill Hospital, NHS England said, reported AFP. Pinker, who describes himself as Oxford born and bred, said in a statement issued by the NHS that he was “really proud” the vaccine had been invented in Oxford. Around half a million doses are ready to be administered over the next 24 hours, the British government has said. The vaccine costs three pounds ($4.10, €3.35) per shot. India authorised the use of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine on Sunday.
Britain on Monday began the mass rollout of the Oxford-AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine, a cheap and easy to distribute shot that experts hope will help crush the pandemic.

Brian Pinker, an 82-year-old retired maintenance manager who is also a dialysis patient, received the jab at Oxford’s Churchill Hospital, NHS England said, reported AFP.

Pinker, who describes himself as Oxford born and bred, said in a statement issued by the NHS that he was “really proud” the vaccine had been invented in Oxford.

Around half a million doses are ready to be administered over the next 24 hours, the British government has said.

The vaccine costs three pounds ($4.10, €3.35) per shot.

India authorised the use of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine on Sunday.

 
