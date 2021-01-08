Bolan DPO, DC sacked over Machh massacre

The Balochistan government has removed the deputy commissioner and DPO of Bolan over the massacre of 10 coal miners in Machh on January 3.

The attack was claimed by ISIS. The miners, all from the Hazara community, were shot point-blank at the coal mine.

The Afghan government has said seven of the victims were Afghan nationals.

After the killings, Hazaras staged a protest on the Western Bypass with the bodies. That protest entered its sixth day on Friday despite government calls to bury the victims. The protesters want Prime Minister Imran Khan to visit them and promise that the killers will be caught. So far, the premier has resisted calls for a visit despite the cabinet approving the visit.

Among other demands, the protesters had also called for the resignations of the Balochistan government.