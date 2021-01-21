Thursday, January 21, 2021  | 6 Jamadilakhir, 1442
Body of 35-year-old man found in Karachi’s Memon Goth

Post-mortem reports reveal vicitm was shot in the chest

SAMAA | - Posted: Jan 21, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
A body was found in Malir's Memon Goth in Karachi on Thursday morning. It bore torture marks. According to the police, the body was identified as that of 35-year-old Nasir Hussain. "The victim was kidnapped, tortured and then killed," a police officer said. The body was immediately moved to the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre for a post-mortem examination. The report revealed that Hussain's hand was broken and he had a bullet wound in his chest. The police believe the victim was killed elsewhere after which his body was thrown in Memon Goth. The body has been returned to the victim's heirs. Nasir was a resident of Baldia Town and owned a real estate business in Gulshan-e-Iqbal. He is survived by three daughters.
Karachi Murder

