Body of 35-year-old man found in Karachi’s Memon Goth

A body was found in Malir’s Memon Goth in Karachi on Thursday morning. It bore torture marks.

According to the police, the body was identified as that of 35-year-old Nasir Hussain. “The victim was kidnapped, tortured and then killed,” a police officer said.

The body was immediately moved to the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre for a post-mortem examination. The report revealed that Hussain’s hand was broken and he had a bullet wound in his chest.

The police believe the victim was killed elsewhere after which his body was thrown in Memon Goth. The body has been returned to the victim’s heirs.

Nasir was a resident of Baldia Town and owned a real estate business in Gulshan-e-Iqbal. He is survived by three daughters.