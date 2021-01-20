Wednesday, January 20, 2021  | 5 Jamadilakhir, 1442
Blasphemous content on internet: Lahore court summons reply from FIA

Hearing adjourned till Feb 9

Posted: Jan 20, 2021
Photo: File

Listen
The Lahore High Court has summoned a reply from the FIA in the case against blasphemous content on the internet. The government's lawyer told the court they have revoked access to many sites containing blasphemous content. If some institutions are not shutting down some links then tell us about them, said Chief Justice Muhammad Qasim Khan. He remarked that the court will make an example of the officers who fail to implement the orders. The hearing has been adjourned till February 9.
The Lahore High Court has summoned a reply from the FIA in the case against blasphemous content on the internet.

The government’s lawyer told the court they have revoked access to many sites containing blasphemous content.

If some institutions are not shutting down some links then tell us about them, said Chief Justice Muhammad Qasim Khan.

He remarked that the court will make an example of the officers who fail to implement the orders.

The hearing has been adjourned till February 9.

 
