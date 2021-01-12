Tuesday, January 12, 2021  | 27 Jamadilawal, 1442
News

BFA seals meat shop, fines bakery for selling ‘substandard items’

Authority bans the sale of substandard oil

SAMAA |
Posted: Jan 12, 2021 | Last Updated: 23 mins ago
The Balochistan Food Authority sealed a meat shop in Quetta's Nawa Kali and fined a catering unit, a bakery, and a general store. The food safety teams sealed the meat shop for selling substandard meat. A catering unit was fine for serving food in dirty dishes, and mixing Chinese salt in spices. A bakery was fined for failure to clean its production area and substandard storage facilities. It was also reportedly selling expired products. Fine has also been imposed on a general store for selling gutka and Chinese salt. BFA bans substandard oil The Balochistan Food Authority has imposed a ban on companies selling substandard cooking oil. It said, in a notification, that two brands, Dastak Banaspati and Gulnaz Soyabean Oil, have been banned over their failure to improve the quality of their ghee and cooking oil. If the sale of the two brands continues, then action will be taken against the violators under the food authority act.
The Balochistan Food Authority sealed a meat shop in Quetta’s Nawa Kali and fined a catering unit, a bakery, and a general store.

The food safety teams sealed the meat shop for selling substandard meat. A catering unit was fine for serving food in dirty dishes, and mixing Chinese salt in spices.

A bakery was fined for failure to clean its production area and substandard storage facilities. It was also reportedly selling expired products.

Fine has also been imposed on a general store for selling gutka and Chinese salt.

BFA bans substandard oil

The Balochistan Food Authority has imposed a ban on companies selling substandard cooking oil.

It said, in a notification, that two brands, Dastak Banaspati and Gulnaz Soyabean Oil, have been banned over their failure to improve the quality of their ghee and cooking oil.

If the sale of the two brands continues, then action will be taken against the violators under the food authority act.

 
