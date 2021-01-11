Benazir Bhutto Mazdoor cards: Free healthcare, education for Sindh’s labourers

The Sindh government has announced Benazir Bhutto Mazdoor cards for labourers in the province.

The government will distribute 650,000 health cards to industrial labourers in the first phase of the programme. According to officials, in the next phase, the programme’s reach will be extended to five million labourers.

With these cards comes the promise of free (and in some cases subsidised) healthcare. Card holders can take them to any hospital in Sindh and avail subsidised treatment.

Card holders and their families will get education benefits and grants as well.

The Benazir Bhutto Mazdoor card agreement was signed between the Sindh Employees’ Social Security Institution (SESSI) and National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) last year.

The government hopes to curb corruption in the labour department with the cards and its extend the reach of its aid to more people.

Labourers will be able to get their “modern and flawless” smart cards from NADRA, which will also use the programme to computerise the registration of labourers and their families.