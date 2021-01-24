Sunday, January 24, 2021  | 9 Jamadilakhir, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

Barkhan residents shave man’s head, eyebrows over robbery accusations

Young man was beaten and his face blackened as well

SAMAA | - Posted: Jan 24, 2021 | Last Updated: 27 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jan 24, 2021 | Last Updated: 27 mins ago
Barkhan residents shave man’s head, eyebrows over robbery accusations

Photo: File

Listen
A young man was violently attacked and his head, eyebrows, moustache and beard shaved on allegations of theft in Balochistan's Barkhan on January 18. Four men have been taken into custody since then by the Levies, Barkhan Deputy Commissioner Qurban Ali Magsi said. The victim, identified as Sardar Khan, was accused of stealing a motorbike and was caught by a mob who beat him up, shaved his head, eyebrows and beard and blackened his face. They then posted pictures and videos of him on social media. A case was registered against them yesterday (Saturday), said the deputy commissioner. The local administration took notice of the attack after the videos and pictures went viral on social media. The victim's family said he was taking his brother to get medical care when a group of men attacked him. They said that instead of helping Khan and his brother, the Levies registered a fake case of theft against him. Deputy Commissioner Magsi said a case has been registered over the inhumane treatment meted out to Khan. Reporting by Yousuf Mari and Muhammad Atif
FaceBook WhatsApp
Barkhan

A young man was violently attacked and his head, eyebrows, moustache and beard shaved on allegations of theft in Balochistan’s Barkhan on January 18.

Four men have been taken into custody since then by the Levies, Barkhan Deputy Commissioner Qurban Ali Magsi said.

The victim, identified as Sardar Khan, was accused of stealing a motorbike and was caught by a mob who beat him up, shaved his head, eyebrows and beard and blackened his face. They then posted pictures and videos of him on social media.

A case was registered against them yesterday (Saturday), said the deputy commissioner. The local administration took notice of the attack after the videos and pictures went viral on social media.

The victim’s family said he was taking his brother to get medical care when a group of men attacked him. They said that instead of helping Khan and his brother, the Levies registered a fake case of theft against him.

Deputy Commissioner Magsi said a case has been registered over the inhumane treatment meted out to Khan.

Reporting by Yousuf Mari and Muhammad Atif

 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 
 
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
 
 
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Karachi temperatures to drop in upcoming week
Karachi temperatures to drop in upcoming week
COVID-19 vaccine updates in Pakistan and around the world
COVID-19 vaccine updates in Pakistan and around the world
Filthy rich: A Karachi sewer operation for a sick city
Filthy rich: A Karachi sewer operation for a sick city
NADRA to issue succession certificates in two weeks
NADRA to issue succession certificates in two weeks
Traffic plan for JUI-F's anti-Israel march in Karachi
Traffic plan for JUI-F’s anti-Israel march in Karachi
Watch: Rana Sanaullah makes a roaring entry to Lahore court
Watch: Rana Sanaullah makes a roaring entry to Lahore court
New cold wave entering Karachi this week: Met dept
New cold wave entering Karachi this week: Met dept
Rawalpindi man hit by train while 'filming TikTok'
Rawalpindi man hit by train while ‘filming TikTok’
Sindh CM orders traffic management as Karachi to host AMAN-21
Sindh CM orders traffic management as Karachi to host AMAN-21
Karachi braces for another cold wave, Siberian winds in city
Karachi braces for another cold wave, Siberian winds in city
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.