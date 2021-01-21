Thursday, January 21, 2021  | 6 Jamadilakhir, 1442
Bajaur: Police foil attack, two ‘terrorists’ killed

SAMAA | - Posted: Jan 21, 2021 | Last Updated: 43 mins ago
The police foiled a terror attack in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Bajaur district and killed two alleged terrorists. According to the police, they received news from sources that an attack was planned in Utmankhel. The two suspects killed in the operation were from the outlawed Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan, an officer said. The operation took place on Wednesday night. The police have seized weapons, explosives, IEDs and wireless devices from the operation site. Security in the area and neighbourhood is on high alert, the police officer added.
