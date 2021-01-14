Babar Azam harassment case: Police told to record Hamiza’s statement

An additional and sessions court in Lahore ordered on Thursday the police to record the statement of Hamiza Mukhtar, who has accused Pakistan Cricket Captain Babar Azam of fraud and sexual harassment, under section 154 Code of Criminal Procedure.

Mukhtar approached the court after the Lahore CCPO failed to register her complaint against Azam. She said that she became friends with Azam while they were studying at Ali Education System, adding that they had illicit relations as he promised to marry her. After Azam was selected in the national team, he refused to marry her, Mukhtar said in her petition.

She said that she got pregnant in 2015 and Babar, in connivance with his friends, forced her to get their child aborted, the court order reads.

Related: Police reply sought on infidelity, betrayal complaint against Babar Azam

Azam’s counsel argued that Mukhtar had levelled similar accusations against his client earlier. Later on, she submitted a compromise affidavit to the police saying that she had submitted the application under coercion.

Additional Session Judge Nauman Muhammad Naeem noted, in his order, that serious allegations of abortion and deceitful intercourse on false assurance of marriage were levelled against Azam. “From bare readings of the application of petitioner, prima facie, omission of cognisable offence is made out,” the order read.

The judge ordered the petitioner to approach the SHO Police Station Naseerabad, Lahore along with the copy of the court’s order and supporting documents. The court directed the Naseerabad SHO to record Mukhtar’s statement and “proceed strictly in accordance with the law”.