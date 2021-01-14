Thursday, January 14, 2021  | 29 Jamadilawal, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

Babar Azam harassment case: Police told to record Hamiza’s statement

She says her complaint against the cricketer was not registered

SAMAA | - Posted: Jan 14, 2021 | Last Updated: 44 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jan 14, 2021 | Last Updated: 44 mins ago
Babar Azam harassment case: Police told to record Hamiza’s statement

Photo: https://twitter.com/babarazam258

An additional and sessions court in Lahore ordered on Thursday the police to record the statement of Hamiza Mukhtar, who has accused Pakistan Cricket Captain Babar Azam of fraud and sexual harassment, under section 154 Code of Criminal Procedure.

Mukhtar approached the court after the Lahore CCPO failed to register her complaint against Azam. She said that she became friends with Azam while they were studying at Ali Education System, adding that they had illicit relations as he promised to marry her. After Azam was selected in the national team, he refused to marry her, Mukhtar said in her petition.

She said that she got pregnant in 2015 and Babar, in connivance with his friends, forced her to get their child aborted, the court order reads.

Related: Police reply sought on infidelity, betrayal complaint against Babar Azam

Azam’s counsel argued that Mukhtar had levelled similar accusations against his client earlier. Later on, she submitted a compromise affidavit to the police saying that she had submitted the application under coercion.

Additional Session Judge Nauman Muhammad Naeem noted, in his order, that serious allegations of abortion and deceitful intercourse on false assurance of marriage were levelled against Azam. “From bare readings of the application of petitioner, prima facie, omission of cognisable offence is made out,” the order read.

The judge ordered the petitioner to approach the SHO Police Station Naseerabad, Lahore along with the copy of the court’s order and supporting documents. The court directed the Naseerabad SHO to record Mukhtar’s statement and “proceed strictly in accordance with the law”.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Babar Azam
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿

VIDEO

VIDEO

 
 
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
FIA raids software house on Karachi's Sharae Faisal
FIA raids software house on Karachi’s Sharae Faisal
Pakistan’s cheapest sedan Alsvin priced at Rs2.2 million
Pakistan’s cheapest sedan Alsvin priced at Rs2.2 million
Karachi to see light rain, fog reappears in Sindh, Punjab
Karachi to see light rain, fog reappears in Sindh, Punjab
COVID-19 vaccine updates in Pakistan and around the world
COVID-19 vaccine updates in Pakistan and around the world
Hotel owner arrested, fined over Malam Jabba 'dance party'
Hotel owner arrested, fined over Malam Jabba ‘dance party’
Shoaib Malik crashes new sports car into truck in Lahore
Shoaib Malik crashes new sports car into truck in Lahore
Some of the funniest memes about Pakistan's power breakdown
Some of the funniest memes about Pakistan’s power breakdown
Karachi roads blocked as Machh protests enter third day
Karachi roads blocked as Machh protests enter third day
Imran Khan won't be 'blackmailed' by Machh massacre victims' families
Imran Khan won’t be ‘blackmailed’ by Machh massacre victims’ families
Saad Aziz handed 50-year imprisonment in two murder cases
Saad Aziz handed 50-year imprisonment in two murder cases
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.