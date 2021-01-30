Azmat Saeed given six weeks to complete Broadsheet inquiry

Justice (retired) Sheikh Azmat Saeed, a former judge of the Supreme Court, has been appointed as a member of a one-man commission formed to investigate the Broadsheet inquiry.

The appointment has been confirmed by the Cabinet division.

A notification, issued on January 29, said that the former judge has six weeks to complete the inquiry.

He has been assigned the following tasks:

To examine the process of selection and appointment of Trouvons, Broadsheet, and International Asset Recovery Limited (IAR) and execution of agreements in 2000.

To examine the reasons and effect of the cancellation of the agreement in 2003.

To identify and determine the reasons and effect of settlement, and payments made on behalf of Pakistan to IAR and Broadsheet in 2008.

To identify the person who made the wrong payment of $1.5 million to the wrong person in 2008.

To identify if the arbitration proceedings before the London Court of International Arbitration regarding Broadsheet were conducted diligently and efficiently.

To identify the incidents and cases relating to recovery efforts and legal proceedings pursued by the Pakistan government in 1990 in foreign jurisdictions.

To identify and fix responsibility of any person, body, or authority which was guilty of gross negligence or misconduct.

He has been given the power to constitute special teams of officers and experts for assistance under Section 10(b) of the Pakistan Commissions of Inquiry Act, 2017.

UK-based firm Broadsheet LLC was hired in 2000 by General Pervez Musharraf’s government to recover assets stolen by the past Pakistani governments. The contract expired in 2003 and the firm alleged it was not paid. It sued Pakistan in the London Court of International Arbitration in 2016 and won an award of $21 million in 2019.

Islamabad appealed the decision in the London High Court and the award was increased to $33 million. UK authorities recently seized $28.7 million from the Pakistan High Commission’s account and the rest remains payable.

Justice (retired) Sheikh had been working as the deputy prosecutor general of the National Accountability Bureau when the anti-corruption watchdog signed an agreement with Broadsheet LLC, according to information on the Supreme Court of Pakistan’s website.