Tuesday, January 5, 2021  | 20 Jamadilawal, 1442
Samaa TV
HOME > News

Attock man sentenced to death for murdering sister

Rs500,000 fine imposed on him

Posted: Jan 5, 2021
SAMAA |
Posted: Jan 5, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Attock man sentenced to death for murdering sister

Photo: Farooq Bukhari

Listen
A man was sentenced to death by a sessions court in Attock on Tuesday for murdering his sister. The decision was announced by District and Sessions Judge Arshad Iqbal. The suspect, Anwer Abbas, has also been fined Rs500,000. On June 12, 2020, Abbas had murdered his married sister with an axe over an argument. The victim's mother registered an FIR at the Anjar police station. The police had detained and later arrested Abbas. He was questioned multiple times after which confessed the crime. On Tuesday, the court sentenced him to death and fined him in a hearing attended by his mother. In December last year, the police arrested a man for killing a 35-year-old woman for refusing his marriage proposal. A court remanded him into police custody for three days.
