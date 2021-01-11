Monday, January 11, 2021  | 26 Jamadilawal, 1442
Asif Zardari back home after late-night hospitalisation

He is reportedly feeling much better

Posted: Jan 11, 2021
Posted: Jan 11, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Asif Zardari back home after late-night hospitalisation

Former president Asif Ali Zardari is back at Bilawal House as of Monday morning after being rushed to a hospital the day before. The PPP co-chairperson's health deteriorated and a team of doctors was called to Bilawal House for him. He was then shifted to the nearby Ziauddin Hospital where he underwent several tests and a check up. He is reportedly feeling much better and has been allowed to go back home. The former president or his representatives have not disclosed the nature of his illnesses. However, his health has kept him from attending any PDM rallies and several court hearings. He attended both via video link from Karachi.
Asif Ali Zardari

