Asif Zardari back home after late-night hospitalisation

Former president Asif Ali Zardari is back at Bilawal House as of Monday morning after being rushed to a hospital the day before.

The PPP co-chairperson’s health deteriorated and a team of doctors was called to Bilawal House for him. He was then shifted to the nearby Ziauddin Hospital where he underwent several tests and a check up.

He is reportedly feeling much better and has been allowed to go back home.

The former president or his representatives have not disclosed the nature of his illnesses. However, his health has kept him from attending any PDM rallies and several court hearings. He attended both via video link from Karachi.