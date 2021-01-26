Second suspect arrested in Lahore student’s death

The Lahore police have arrested another suspect in the murder case of a 23-year-old woman, officials said on Tuesday.

According to the police, two unidentified men left her in the emergency ward of a Lahore hospital on Monday. They were identified with the help of CCTV footage.

One of them, identified as Osama, was arrested on Monday. Another man, identified as Owais has been arrested as well. The police said he claimed to be the woman’s class fellow.

“A woman has been detained for questioning into the case too,” the area SHO said.

The woman was a resident of Gujrat. According to her father, she had gone to Lahore to submit university fees.“Her course was completed and the university said she will be given the degree after the fee is submitted,” he told SAMAA TV.

The body has been sent back home after a post-mortem examination. The reports are expected to come out in two days. An FIR of the case has been registered.