Tuesday, January 26, 2021  | 11 Jamadilakhir, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

Second suspect arrested in Lahore student’s death

Post-mortem examination has been conducted

SAMAA | - Posted: Jan 26, 2021 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jan 26, 2021 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
Second suspect arrested in Lahore student’s death
Listen
The Lahore police have arrested another suspect in the murder case of a 23-year-old woman, officials said on Tuesday. According to the police, two unidentified men left her in the emergency ward of a Lahore hospital on Monday. They were identified with the help of CCTV footage. One of them, identified as Osama, was arrested on Monday. Another man, identified as Owais has been arrested as well. The police said he claimed to be the woman's class fellow. "A woman has been detained for questioning into the case too," the area SHO said. The woman was a resident of Gujrat. According to her father, she had gone to Lahore to submit university fees.“Her course was completed and the university said she will be given the degree after the fee is submitted,” he told SAMAA TV. The body has been sent back home after a post-mortem examination. The reports are expected to come out in two days. An FIR of the case has been registered.
FaceBook WhatsApp
Lahore

The Lahore police have arrested another suspect in the murder case of a 23-year-old woman, officials said on Tuesday.

According to the police, two unidentified men left her in the emergency ward of a Lahore hospital on Monday. They were identified with the help of CCTV footage.

One of them, identified as Osama, was arrested on Monday. Another man, identified as Owais has been arrested as well. The police said he claimed to be the woman’s class fellow.

“A woman has been detained for questioning into the case too,” the area SHO said.

The woman was a resident of Gujrat. According to her father, she had gone to Lahore to submit university fees.“Her course was completed and the university said she will be given the degree after the fee is submitted,” he told SAMAA TV.

The body has been sent back home after a post-mortem examination. The reports are expected to come out in two days. An FIR of the case has been registered.

 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
 
 
lahore police, lahore hospital, lahore student found dead outside hospital, Gujarat
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Lahore administration demolishes part of Khokhar Palace
Lahore administration demolishes part of Khokhar Palace
Rawalpindi man hit by train while 'filming TikTok'
Rawalpindi man hit by train while ‘filming TikTok’
Demolitions start for Karachi’s Malir Expressway, poor goths go first
Demolitions start for Karachi’s Malir Expressway, poor goths go first
COVID-19 vaccine updates in Pakistan and around the world
COVID-19 vaccine updates in Pakistan and around the world
Pak Suzuki fails to deliver Cultus, Swift over supply issues
Pak Suzuki fails to deliver Cultus, Swift over supply issues
Filthy rich: A Karachi sewer operation for a sick city
Filthy rich: A Karachi sewer operation for a sick city
NADRA to issue succession certificates in two weeks
NADRA to issue succession certificates in two weeks
Watch: Rana Sanaullah makes a roaring entry to Lahore court
Watch: Rana Sanaullah makes a roaring entry to Lahore court
Karachi braces for another cold wave, Siberian winds in city
Karachi braces for another cold wave, Siberian winds in city
Traffic plan for JUI-F's anti-Israel march in Karachi
Traffic plan for JUI-F’s anti-Israel march in Karachi
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.