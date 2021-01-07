7 of 10 Machh victims were Afghan nationals: Afghanistan

The Afghan foreign ministry has said seven of the victims of the Machh massacre were Afghan nationals.

Ten labourers from the Hazara community were killed and three injured at a coal mine in Balochistan’s Machh, the police said on Sunday. According to the Levies force, the incident took place late Saturday night near Bolan. Bolan Deputy Commissioner Murad Kasi confirmed that the labourers lived in Hazara Town.

The ministry said it will follow up on the issue with the Pakistani government. It has also forwarded a request for the return of the bodies to the victims’ heirs.

Protests have been continuing for days across Pakistan against the massacre. Hazaras want Prime Minister Imran Khan to visit Quetta and assure them that the killers will be caught and prosecuted.

The protesters said that they will not bury the miners till the attackers are arrested. Prime Minister Khan should meet us and personally assure us that security will be provided to us, a protester said.

“We have lost many of our loved ones in bombings and targeted attacks,” said Hameeda Fida, a protester. “We have picked up bodies of our loved ones for far too long but this case is the worst because of the government’s negligence.” The men were attacked and killed at 11pm or 12am between Monday night and Sunday morning but it was reported at 8am. This just shows how little they care about our lives, she added.