55-year-old Lahore guard found dead in empty house

Sunday, January 10, 2021
Samaa TV
Posted: Jan 10, 2021
Posted: Jan 10, 2021
The body of a 55-year-old man was found in an empty house in Lahore's Ghalib Market, the police said on Saturday. The victim, identified as Shafqat, was employed as a guard by a woman who had moved abroad. He had been employed by her for over two years. According to the police, the body was found inside the house on Saturday night. "Like every day, Shafqat came home at 2pm and then left for work at around 5pm," the victim's wife told the police. His neighbours said Shafqat didn't have any enmity with anyone. The police have collected forensic evidence from the crime scene and have begun investigations into the case.
Lahore Murder

The body of a 55-year-old man was found in an empty house in Lahore’s Ghalib Market, the police said on Saturday.

The victim, identified as Shafqat, was employed as a guard by a woman who had moved abroad. He had been employed by her for over two years.

According to the police, the body was found inside the house on Saturday night. “Like every day, Shafqat came home at 2pm and then left for work at around 5pm,” the victim’s wife told the police.

His neighbours said Shafqat didn’t have any enmity with anyone.

The police have collected forensic evidence from the crime scene and have begun investigations into the case.

 
